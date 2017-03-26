2017 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: T.J. Logan, RB, North Carolina

After parting ways with Rashad Jennings and with Shane Vereen entering the final year of his contract, it seems likely that the New York Giants will select a running back at some point in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Many Giants fans are looking for bigger, more powerful running backs to partner with Paul Perkins. However, there is something to be said for partnering a smaller, faster running back who might not offer much contrast to Perkins, but would offer fresh legs with similar capabilities.

In that case, North Carolina’s T.J. Logan is another small scat-back who might pique the Giants’ interest.

Measurables

[embedded content]

Pros