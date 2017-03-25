NFL Draft Notebook: Bolles looking like first tackle to be selected

Let’s catch up on a few 2017 NFL Draft notes from the past few days that could impact the New York Giants next month.

Garett Bolles out of Giants’ reach?

In the last two simulated mock drafts I did for the Giants I selected Utah offensive tackle Garett Bolles for the Giants. A healthy number of other mock drafts also give Bolles to the Giants. In truth, if Bolles is still on the board at No. 23 I will be very surprised if the Giants let him pass by.

It seems increasingly likely, though, that Bolles won’t be there. After the NFL Combine there was an impression that Bolles might have pushed his way into the draft’s top 12 selections. That did not change this week at the Utah Pro Day. Here is Tony Pauline of Draft Analyst: