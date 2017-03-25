New York Giants To Privately Work Out NFL Draft Prospect David Njoku

The New York Giants will reportedly hold a private pre-draft workout with Miami Hurricanes tight end and 2017 NFL Draft prospect David Njoku.

The New York Giants are proactively searching for ways to improve offensive execution. After building an elite defense in 2016, the Giants are fighting vigorously to acquire the necessary talent to be a more balanced team.

The latest step towards improving Eli Manning’s surroundings comes in the form of hosting a pre-draft workout for a heralded tight end prospect.

New York is coming off of a season during which it ranked No. 2 in the NFL in points allowed per game. It also ranked No. 26 in points scored per …

