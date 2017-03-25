New York Giants Rumors: Good Shot Johnathan Hankins Returns

New York Giants Rumors: According to sources there is a good chance Johnathan Hankins returns to the Giants.

Recent New York Giants rumors have revolved around defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins. Hankins remains unsigned on the free agency market, which has been a surprise to many people.

Hankins was hoping to strike it big in free agency. He was hoping to land a contract that paid him upwards of $10 million per season. It wasn’t an absurd thing to ask for. Free agent contracts have been increasing every year and there were plenty of teams with money to spend.

But, Hankins has seemingly overshot his market. Only one defensive tackle, Brandon Williams, secured a contract that will pay at leat $10 million …

