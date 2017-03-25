Mock Draft Tracker: Ryan Ramczyk most often selected for New York Giants

As we get closer to the 2017 NFL Draft, there is a new leader in the clubhouse for the player most often selected for the New York Giants with the 23rd overall pick. After several weeks at the top, Miami tight end David Njoku has been dethroned by Wisconsin offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk.
Our tracker this week has an even 50 mock drafts in it. Ramczyk, considered by some to be the best offensive tackle in the draft, is the choice in 10 of those (20 percent). Njoku is the choice in nine (18 percent).
Alabama tight end O.J. Howard is the third, selected in six mocks (12 percent). Utah offensive tackle Garett Bolles was chosen in five of the mocks (10 percent).
Mock drafters are zeroed in on either offensive line or tight end for the Giants with their first-round selection.
Here is a look at the breakdown by position:
- Offensive line â?? 20 (40 percent)
- Tight end â?? 15 (30 percent)
- Linebacker â?? 6 (12 percent)
2017 Mock Drafts
|MOCK DRAFT
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|SCHOOL
|DATE
|MOCK DRAFT
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|SCHOOL
|DATE
|EDS Football
|Garett Bolles
|OT
|Utah
|3/24
|Bleacher Report (Miller)
|Ryan Ramczyk
|OT
|Wisconsin
|3/24
|CBS Sports (Brinson)
|Forrest Lamp
|OL
|Western Kentucky
|3/23
|USA Today (Davis)
|Garett Bolles
|OT
|Utah
|3/23
|Draft Tek
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|Stanford
|3/22
|MLive (Atkins)
|David Njoku
|TE
|Miami
|3/22
|Jacksonville.com
|David Njoku
|TE
|Miami
|3/22
|SI (Burke)
|David Njoku
|TE
|Miami
|3/22
|ESPN (Kiper)
|Derek Barnett
|DE
|Tennessee
|3/22
|MLive (Meinke)
|Garett Bolles
|OT
|Utah
