Mailbag: Would the Giants sign Dwight Freeney?

It’s an offseason Saturday for the New York Giants, which means it’s time to open the Big Blue View mailbag and answer some questions. Let’s get started.

Edwin Rosenberg asks (via e-mail): Most mock drafts I have seen predict that both highly-rated offensive tackles will be drafted before the Giants draft at 23. The Giants traded up to get their soon-to-be All-pro safety Landon Collins, so do you think Reese might move up to get a left tackle in the draft?

Ed says: Thanks for the question, Edwin. Let’s remember that the Giants moved up to get Collins in Round 2. If you’re asking about moving up in Round 1, the cost to the Giants would be considerably higher than what teams have to pay to move up in the first round. The Trade Value Chart gives you a guideline. With that in mind, I don’t see the Giants moving up in Round 1. It’s possible, say 23 to 21, which might only cost them an additional fifth-round pick, but unlikely.

Nicolas Rival asks (via e-mail): Do you think the Giants signed Geno Smith to prepare against mobile quarterbacks such as Dak Prescott or is he a viable option? Does this mean QBs are not in our line of view for the draft?

Ed says: No. You don’t sign a quarterback in the offseason to prepare against other teams. Perhaps if he’s on the roster that would be an added benefit, but Josh Johnson can also do ….