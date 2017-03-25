Forum Post: Why I think left tackle is a must with the Giants top pick

The Giants have had a respectable off season, with a number of players added or resigned that will certainly help them improve.

But as you look at the current roster, the one thing that has not changed are the questions about the left tackle position. Clearly Ereck Flowers had a tough season, especially as it progressed. The Giants did sign one veteran tackle, Michael Bowie, when the season ended. But Bowie is a right tackle, missed all of last season after being cut by the lowly Cleveland Browns, and in 2014 infuriated Seahawks coach Pete Carroll when he arrived for training camp 20 pounds overweight.

Flowers is the only left tackle on the current roster. We all hope that his 2015 and 2016 playing issues relate more to his youth than to his talent, and that he will be an integral part of the 2017 offense.

But what if he continues to struggle? Or what if he is injured and misses games? Then …

