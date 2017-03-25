Forum Post: Man, the top of the 2013 draft was ugly

In comment 13405458 OdellBeckhamJr said:

Quote:

In comment 13405443 Greg from LI said:

Quote:

In comment 13405147 OdellBeckhamJr said:

Quote:

Also, the fact JPP is the only first rounder Reese picked to secure a long-term contract is pretty damning.

Kenny Phillips wrecked his knee.

Hakeem Nicks ….something. His injuries were always a bit mysterious, but from 2012 onward he was a …

Read Original Post at

http://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=550821#new_tab



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.