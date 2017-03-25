Forum Post: Do you want the Giants to draft a QB this year?

On the flip side, for a team that considers itself in contention for a championship, but could still use an infusion of talent at a variety of positions to cement that status, is it worth sacrificing a draft pick – especially a premium pick – to plan for the future? Does the possibility of a seamless transition from one starting QB to the next outweigh the desire to “go all in” now?
For me, while I recognize that Eli won’t last forever, I still believe that he’s got a couple of good years ahead of him. I’d rather upgrade the talent around him in the upcoming draft instead of looking for his successor this year. Some of that has to do with fact that I’m not really enamored with the QB prospects who should be available to the Giants, but in all honesty, most of it has to do with the desire to have Eli bring home another Lombardi Trophy.
To draft a QB this year, or not to draft a QB this year? That is the question.
What makes anyone think a QB at 23, in a QB starved NFL, will even be worth taking?
crop offers more talented choices..Besides, we have Geno
how talented and deep the position. From what I’ve read, this doesn’t seem like an overly talented QB class, so why force the issue
I’m talking about the 1st round, later in the draft i’m fine with it. I see absolutely no reason to take on at 23, however.
Wait until next year.
I also don’t think the Giants would have signed both Geno and Johnson if they were seriously planning on drafting a QB.
IMHO, it has been the tendency of the Giants to roll the dice on positions they deem as not essential to the immediate success of the team. Since Eli is there, there’s no immediate need. They tend to do this with LB and TE, and I would have to guess that the thinking is the same for QB, this year.
If there is a CB, DT, DE, or OL (sans center) or WR that they rate higher in Rounds 1, 2, or 3, I’d be shocked if they pulled the trigger on a QB anyway.
So, No, I don’t want them to waste one or more draft picks on another QB this year. This crop doesn’t look so good.
But I think they will, possibly in the first round. If they don’t do it then, then they’ll likely be limited to another day three developmental prospect. Reese isn’t waiting until next year if a QB he wants is available.
In today’s NFL, the whole benefit to drafting a QB and being competitive at the same time is that you are paying him on the cheap for the first few years and you can pay up for the rest of the team around him. If you draft a guy to sit on the bench, you are losing those “cheap” years because he isn’t playing and you are paying the guy who is playing top QB money.
Otherwise run to fail. Then rid yourself of all expensive contracts, getting as many picks as possible, and rebuild. I’d give it a least two years of being in the complete bottom of the dumpster. Maybe you find your next 10 year starter the first year, maybe its the second, maybe the 3rd. Let the young guys (all those draft picks you got for older vets) play and learn, pick very high for a couple years, then re-enter the FA market in year 3 to fill the voids to get back to being competitive.
signaling we’re nearly at the end of my favorite Giants tenure is close, but if they think the next franchise QB is available I won’t kill them.
Davis Webb in the 3rd or later, absolutely
Jimmy Garoppolo, 2nd Round in 2014
Ryan Mallett, 3rd Round in 2011
Zac Robinson, 7th Round in 2010
Kevin O’Connell, 3rd Round in 2008
Matt Cassel, 7th Round in 2005
Kliff Kingsbury, 6th Round in 2003
Rohan Davey, 4th Round in 2002
You should always be on the lookout for young QB’s worth developing no matter who you have as the starter. That being said, even Belichick never spent a 1st round pick on a QB once he had Brady in place. Garappolo was a late 2nd round pick and the three 3rd round picks he spent were all late 3rd rounders.
My rule of thumb would be (assuming you’re happy with your current starter):
–Spend a late 1st round pick if you have a Franchise QB grade on the guy.
–Spend a 2nd/3rd round pick if you have a 1st round grade on the guy.
–Spend a 4th/5th round pick if you have a 2nd round grade on the guy.
–Spend a 6th/7th round pick if you have a 3rd round grade on the guy.
|Jacoby Brissett, 3rd Round in 2016
Jimmy Garoppolo, 2nd …
Read Original Post at
http://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=550827&show_all=1#new_tab
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Corner Forum Highlights