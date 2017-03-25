Forum Post: Do you want the Giants to draft a QB this year?

As my good friend HomerJones45 opined recently, the worst time to draft a QB is when you need a QB. There is some truth in that (as there is for any other position). For teams like the Giants, Saints, Steelers, Chargers (to name four), it might serve them better to get a talented young QB in their pipeline before their franchise QBs hang ‘em up, as the Packers did in 2005.

On the flip side, for a team that considers itself in contention for a championship, but could still use an infusion of talent at a variety of positions to cement that status, is it worth sacrificing a draft pick – especially a premium pick – to plan for the future? Does the possibility of a seamless transition from one starting QB to the next outweigh the desire to “go all in” now?

For me, while I recognize that Eli won’t last forever, I still believe that he’s got a couple of good years ahead of him. I’d rather upgrade the talent around him in the upcoming draft instead of looking for his successor this year. Some of that has to do with fact that I’m not really enamored with the QB prospects who should be available to the Giants, but in all honesty, most of it has to do with the desire to have Eli bring home another Lombardi Trophy.

To draft a QB this year, or not to draft a QB this year? That is the question.