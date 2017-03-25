2017 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Ryan Glasgow, DT, Michigan

With their investments over the last two years on the defensive line, it would appear that the New York Giants are set there. However, they have a bit of a problem. One of their starting defensive tackles, Johnathan Hankins, is a free agent, and both of their back-ups, Jay Bromley and Robert Thomas, will be free agents after the 2017 season.

The Giants run a 4-3 defense, and while Steve Spagnuolo does like to move defensive ends inside to create athletic mismatches in certain situations, they still need more than one defensive tackle to do the play-in play-out dirty work in the middle of the defense. But with big long-term contracts to Jason Pierre-Paul, Olivier Vernon, and Damon Harrison — not to mention thin spots elsewhere on the roster — can the Giants really afford to invest another high draft pick in their defensive line?

The answer might be in the middle rounds, where prospects might not have the sterling measurables to get themselves drafted highly, but still have other redeeming qualities. …