Philosoraptor’s Corner: Finding a franchise quarterback in the Spread Option era

For the first time since I have been studying the draft, I have to seriously study the quarterback class. In previous years I’ve educated myself about them, but mostly for the purposes of figuring out where they fit in with the rest of the class and how they could effect the rest of the draft.

For the New York Giants, having to worry about the quarterback position was something that happened to other teams.

But the march of time is inexorable, and eventually all things must come to an end, including Eli Manning’s career. We don’t know how much time he has left, but a fairly practical timeline would have him retiring when his current deal expires after the 2019 season.

So with three years remaining, the Giants have to start looking for their next franchise quarterback.

There’s just one problem with that: The college game has changed in the last 13 years.

In fact, for many quarterbacks there is almost nothing in common between their college’s offense and professional football. They get the ball from their centers and throw the ball to receivers, and that’s about as far as the similarities go.

Even then most of the passes quarterbacks throw are bubble screens.

What is the Spread Option and why is it so frustrating when it comes to scouting quarterbacks?

At its heart, the Spread Option offense is the thought-child of the read-option and the Air Raid offense. Both offenses are similar in that they want to use numbers to stress defenses then put the ball where there are the fewest number of defenses.

The Read-Option did this on the ground, by using athletic quarterbacks who can run the ball. By making the quarterback a viable weapon and not just a distributor of the football, the defense is forced to play 11-on-11, giving up its numerical superiority. From there the use of a mesh-point where both the quarterback and running back have the ball, it forces the defense to commit, then whoever isn’t being targeted runs with the ball.

The Air Raid does something similar, only (predictably) through the air. The Air Raid is a simple offense that has its roots in both the Run ‘n Shoot and West Coast offenses. The idea is to get ball to receivers in space and let athletic young men do athletic things. The space is schemed for them through formations and route combinations. The majority of the Air Raid’s passes are within five yards of the line of scrimmage, and many of them even go behind the line of …