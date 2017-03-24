News Archives

NFC East Notebook: Eagles players united on Colin Kaepernick stance

March 24th, 2017 at 11:47 AM
The New York Giants are making a serious push in 2017, as evidenced by the moves they’ve made in free agency. We won’t recount them, you already know Big Blue signed Brandon Marshall, Rhett Ellison and D.J. Fluker among others. Talk around the rest of the East has been slow of late, with the league being a couple weeks into free agency and a month out from the NFL Draft. Still, we’ll spin the rest of the division.

Philadelphia Eagles

Two Eagles players stand up for Colin Kaepernick | BGN

For as much as people love saying “Stick to sports!” it sure doesn’t seem like that’s what NFL owners are doing here. A pair of Eagles players believe what’s happening to Kaepernick is wrong and they’re expressing their opinions accordingly.

Colin Kaepernick might be the most polarizing athlete of the past decade, based solely on his decision to kneel during the National Anthem, in protest of how minorities are treated by police. That began in August of 2016. Here we are in March 2017 and Kap, though he says he’ll stand for the Anthem again next season, is no longer on an NFL roster. Malcom Jenkins and Torrey Smith aren’t saying anything we don’t know – Kaepernick’s lack …

