NFC East Notebook: Eagles players united on Colin Kaepernick stance

The New York Giants are making a serious push in 2017, as evidenced by the moves they’ve made in free agency. We won’t recount them, you already know Big Blue signed Brandon Marshall, Rhett Ellison and D.J. Fluker among others. Talk around the rest of the East has been slow of late, with the league being a couple weeks into free agency and a month out from the NFL Draft. Still, we’ll spin the rest of the division.
Philadelphia Eagles
Two Eagles players stand up for Colin Kaepernick | BGN
For as much as people love saying “Stick to sports!” it sure doesn’t seem like that’s what NFL owners are doing here. A pair of Eagles players believe what’s happening to Kaepernick is wrong and they’re expressing their opinions accordingly.
hhhhmmmmm… @nfl GM’s you can try to act like talent is the reason @Kaepernick7 isn’t employed …but we know the real reason. https://t.co/SEYHpc2K7o
â?? Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) March 21, 2017
Not saying he is the greatest but he shouldn’t be kicked out for football reasons yet….just my opinion
â?? Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) March 22, 2017
Colin Kaepernick might be the most polarizing athlete of the past decade, based solely on his decision to kneel during the National Anthem, in protest of how minorities are treated by police. That began in August of 2016. Here we are in March 2017 and Kap, though he says he’ll stand for the Anthem again next season, is no longer on an NFL roster. Malcom Jenkins and Torrey Smith aren’t saying anything we don’t know – Kaepernick’s lack …
