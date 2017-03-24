New York Giants Offseason Discussed By NFL Executives

How do NFL executives think the New York Giants have fared this offseason?

The New York Giants came into this offseason with very clear needs. Jerry Reese would be under the microscope because he would have to make savvy moves to fill those needs. Unlike last season when he had all the money in the world to spend, the Giants were tight on cash.

The franchise tag placed on Jason Pierre-Paul took up about half of the money the Giants had to spend. Despite not having much money available, the Giants made it work.

They were able to snag Brandon Marshall on a two-year, $12 million deal. He will improve the Giants run blocking and give them help in the red zone. Rhett Ellison was signed to shore up tight end and fullback. He will improve the run blocking as well.

Along the offensive line, the Giants took a flier on D.J. Fluker, who can play tackle or guard. He is probably ticketed for right tackle work since the Giants were able to retain John Jerry as well. Jerry was not the only player the team was able to retain from last season.

After hammering out a long-term deal with Pierre-Paul, the Giants had some more money to spend. They used it to bring back linebacker Keenan Robinson, a key component to their nickel pass defense. Mark Herzlich, a key …

