New York Giants news, 3/24: Johnathan Hankins, Shane Vereen, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans! Let’s get caught up with what is going on with the Giants and here at Big Blue View.
We’re still talking about Johnathan Hankins
Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins remains a free agent, despite reports that he has had an offer on the table from the Giants for weeks now. ESPN’s John Clayton, in fact, says that Hankins is the best free agent still on the market.
The New York Post reported Friday that there is “a good shot” that Hankins returns to the Giants â?? if he decides to do that soon. The Post speculated that the Giants’ offer, whatever it may be, “might not be there much longer, as they will soon need to move on.”
Giants’ salary cap update
