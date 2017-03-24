Forum Post: What are the chances Hankins holds out….

until after the draft has settled? Perhaps his agent thinks that if a team does not feel a need at DT, they may come calling? I don’t know what do you guys think?
Time to get over yourself and come back to the Giants Hank.
After the draft IMO
he waits, the less $$$$$ in his pocket and he will be settling on a prove it deal, but hey you never know with these guys.
really not go on any visits to other teams? Man, seems like his reps botched this whole thing.
Personally 325+, high motor, high effort, good burst upfield to the qb when he clears a blocker. He’s probably realistically worth more than he is going to get offered this offseason. I hope he comes back in a 2 year deal.
I like him, I’m just glad the Giants aren’t even considering his ridiculous initial contract demands. Seems like the rest of the NFL agrees. Return to the Giants and be a part of something potentially special on defense … or a 1 year prove it deal elsewhere and hope to cash in next year – without Vernon/Snacks/JPP garnering all the attention.
from my source that he is close to being gone. Two other teams apparently in the mix. Our offer is competitive but not the top. We’ll see if what I am hearing is right.
Any interest in Odrick?
And finally, I believe there might be some residue from how out of shape Hankins played two seasons ago. Coming off of an outstanding season Hankins followed that up showing up out of shape and his production went into free-fall. Granted he rebounded a bit last season but not to his ’14 level. I think that experience is causing the Giants to have some concerns bout giving him a longer term contract. Would they sign him to a one year contract? Probably but even that would be done without enthusiasm. I just think the Giants have turned the page on this player. I don’t see him coming back.
So he must be debating on taking a 1 year “prove your value” type of contract in the hopes to sign a big money deal next off-season.
Or accept a 3-4 year contract (averaging around $7 million per year) and get some security.
Tough choice, easy answer would be to believe in yourself and take a 1 year contract, have a big year and hit free agency next year. Although with all the contact and hitting a DT does and injury risk associated. It would be hard to pass on a 4 year – $28 million type of contract offer in the hopes of getting $40-50 million next offseason.
The best thing for him later would be if a team loses a star DL to injury while lifting weights or something.
Its nothing but my opinion but I have a strong feeling he’ll be back, if only on a one or two year deal to try and maximize his value while he’s stil in his 20s. With so much money tied up in JPP, Harrison, and OV, his long term future won’t be here. He’s a much better option than anyone else who has been mentioned as a …
