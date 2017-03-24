Forum Post: What are the chances Hankins holds out….

I know they’ve been leaking for months how they want to keep him but I never bought it. And there’s three things that support my theory. Given the amount of money they’re spending on the other three guys on the line I believe they’re budgeting to only spend rookie like money on the Hankins spot. And even before they signed OV, Snacks and now JPP their model has long been get what you can out of the “other” DT and then replenish him. And going all the way back to Cornelius Griffin that’s what they’ve done. Secondly, I think there is something to the whole 3-technique thing. I try not to get to caught up in this kind of stuff but Hank is like a lesser Snacks, I think they want a pressure DT, and Bromley might fit that bill, he’s at least more of a natural 3 DT than Hankins. And in spite of having 3 seasons of NFL experience under his belt Bromley is only 24 and the Giants did spend a 3rd round pick on him. Granted they’re not going to turn the position over entirely to him but I think they’d be happy rotating him with a day two draft pick and a late cut vet.

And finally, I believe there might be some residue from how out of shape Hankins played two seasons ago. Coming off of an outstanding season Hankins followed that up showing up out of shape and his production went into free-fall. Granted he rebounded a bit last season but not to his ’14 level. I think that experience is causing the Giants to have some concerns bout giving him a longer term contract. Would they sign him to a one year contract? Probably but even that would be done without enthusiasm. I just think the Giants have turned the page on this player. I don’t see him coming back.