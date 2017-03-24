Forum Post: Is this the year?

the #3 question is on the pass rush. Sure it is. In reality, the pass rush “question” is probably #99 on a list of 100. And that’s assuming the pass rush performs exactly as it did last year.

You should just say the #3 question is how will JPP and Vernon perform. You know you want to.

Good to very good team. Roster is pretty solid all around. The OL could stand to see some improvement, mainly out of Flowers. Hopefully they add a RT or …

Read Original Post at

http://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=550796#new_tab



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.