Big Blue View Consensus Big Board: Our take on the top 100 NFL Draft prospects

The 2017 NFL Draft is getting closer, only a bit more than a month away. That means it is time to update the Big Blue View Prospect Big Board.
Version 1.0 of our Big Board was a solo effort from Chris. This time, he is joined by former BBV staffer and current occasional contributor “Invictus.” The table below shows you both individual big boards, which we have combined into our “Consensus” ranking.
It is interesting to see which players Chris and “Invictus” agree, and disagree, on. It is a reminder that everyone, including NFL scouts and general managers, sees players differently. Just because a media big board says a player’s value is “X” does not make that the case. Each team, the New York Giants included, will see their needs and shape their board differently.
A great example of viewing things differently comes in the rankings for Michigan State defensive tackle Malik McDowell. Considered by many to be a first-round caliber player, “Invictus” has him ranked No. 19. Chris, on the other hand, does not have him among his top 100. And yes, I checked to make sure that was intentional. Another example is Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon, 68th on “Invictus’” board, left off Chris’s board.
Click on a player’s name to read his prospect profile.
Consensus Big Board
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|SCHOOL
|CHRIS
|INVICTUS
|TOTAL PTS.
|OVERALL RANK
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|SCHOOL
|CHRIS
|INVICTUS
|TOTAL PTS.
|OVERALL RANK
|Myles Garrett
|DE
|Texas A&M
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Jonathan Allen
|DE
|Alabama
|2
|2
|4
|2
|Solomon Thomas
|DE
|Stanford
|4
|3
|7
|3
|Marshon Lattimore
|CB
|Ohio State
|3
|5
|8
|4
|Jamal Adams
|S
|LSU
|6
|7
|13
|5
|Malik Hooker
|S
|Ohio State
|10
|4
|14
|6
|Leonard Fournette
|RB
|LSU
|7
|10
|17
|7
|Reuben Foster
|LB
|Alabama
|11
|6
|17
|8
|Corey Davis
|WR
|Western Michigan
|12
|11
|23
|9
|John Ross
|WR
|Washington
|8
|16
|24
|10
|Marlon Humphrey
|CB
|Alabama
|5
|20
|25
|11
|Mike Williams
|WR
|Clemson
|13
|14
|27
|12
|Dalvin Cook
|RB
|Florida
|17
|12
|29
|13
|DeShaun Watson
|QB
|Clemson
|22
|9
|31
|14
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|Stanford
|14
|18
|32
|15
|Hasaan Reddick
|LB
|Temple
|16
|17
|33
|16
|Forrest Lamp
|OL
|Washington
|19
|15
|34
|17
|O.J. Howard
|TE
|Alabama
|33
|8
|41
|18
|David Njoku
|TE
|Miami
|29
|13
|42
|19
|Derek Barnett
|DE
|Tennessee
|15
|28
|43
|20
|Garett Bolles
|OT
|Utah
|20
|26
|46
|21
|Budda Baker
|S
|Washington
|9
|40
|49
|22
|Ryan Ramczyk
|OT
|Wisconsin
|28
|22
|50
|23
|Takkarist McKinley
|EDGE
|UCLA
|26
|27
|53
|24
|Jabrill Peppers
|S
|Michigan
|31
|24
|55
|25
|Taco Charlton
|DE
|Michigan
|25
|32
|57
|26
|Zach Cunningham
|LB
|Vanderbilt
|30
|29
|59
|27
|Mitchell Trubisky
|QB
|North Carolina
|23
|37
|60
|28
|Caleb Brantley
|DT
|Florida
|27
|33
Read Original Post at
http://www.bigblueview.com/2017/3/24/15038974/nfl-draft-2017-prospect-big-board-big-blue-view-top-100-nfl-draft-prospects-version-20
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Adam Bisnowaty, Alvin Kamara, Amara Darboh, Antonio Garcia, Caleb Brantley, Cam Robinson, Carlos Watkins, Charles Harris, Christian McCaffrey, Corey Davis, D'Onta Foreman, Dalvin Tomlinson, Dan Feeney, Davis Webb, DeMarcus Walker, Derek Rivers, Dion Dawkins, Dorian Johnson, Duwuane Smoot, Eddie Jackson, Ethan Pocic, Fabian Moreau, Forrest Lamp, Garett Bolles, Hasaan Reddick, Jake Butt, Jaleel Johnson, James Conner, Jarrad Davis, Jonathan Allen, Jordan Willis, Laryy Ogunjobi, Leonard Fournette, Malik Hooker, Marlon Mack, Mike Williams, Montravius Adams, Myles Garrett, New York Giants, Nico Siragusa, Noah Brown, O.J. Howard, Pat Elflein, Reuben Foster, Ryan Ramczyk, Solomon Thomas, Taylor Moton, Tyus Bowser, Zach Cunningham