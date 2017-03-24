Big Blue View Consensus Big Board: Our take on the top 100 NFL Draft prospects

The 2017 NFL Draft is getting closer, only a bit more than a month away. That means it is time to update the Big Blue View Prospect Big Board.

Version 1.0 of our Big Board was a solo effort from Chris. This time, he is joined by former BBV staffer and current occasional contributor “Invictus.” The table below shows you both individual big boards, which we have combined into our “Consensus” ranking.

It is interesting to see which players Chris and “Invictus” agree, and disagree, on. It is a reminder that everyone, including NFL scouts and general managers, sees players differently. Just because a media big board says a player’s value is “X” does not make that the case. Each team, the New York Giants included, will see their needs and shape their board differently.

A great example of viewing things differently comes in the rankings for Michigan State defensive tackle Malik McDowell. Considered by many to be a first-round caliber player, “Invictus” has him ranked No. 19. Chris, on the other hand, does not have him among his top 100. And yes, I checked to make sure that was intentional. Another example is Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon, 68th on “Invictus’” board, left off Chris’s board.

Click on a player’s name to read his prospect profile.