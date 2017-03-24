News Archives

Big Blue View Consensus Big Board: Our take on the top 100 NFL Draft prospects

March 24th, 2017 at 10:47 AM
OT Ryan Ramczyk is No. 23

The 2017 NFL Draft is getting closer, only a bit more than a month away. That means it is time to update the Big Blue View Prospect Big Board.

Version 1.0 of our Big Board was a solo effort from Chris. This time, he is joined by former BBV staffer and current occasional contributor “Invictus.” The table below shows you both individual big boards, which we have combined into our “Consensus” ranking.

It is interesting to see which players Chris and “Invictus” agree, and disagree, on. It is a reminder that everyone, including NFL scouts and general managers, sees players differently. Just because a media big board says a player’s value is “X” does not make that the case. Each team, the New York Giants included, will see their needs and shape their board differently.

A great example of viewing things differently comes in the rankings for Michigan State defensive tackle Malik McDowell. Considered by many to be a first-round caliber player, “Invictus” has him ranked No. 19. Chris, on the other hand, does not have him among his top 100. And yes, I checked to make sure that was intentional. Another example is Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon, 68th on “Invictus’” board, left off Chris’s board.

Click on a player’s name to read his prospect profile.

Consensus Big Board

PLAYERPOSITIONSCHOOLCHRISINVICTUSTOTAL PTS.OVERALL RANK
PLAYERPOSITIONSCHOOLCHRISINVICTUSTOTAL PTS.OVERALL RANK
Myles GarrettDETexas A&M1121
Jonathan AllenDEAlabama2242
Solomon ThomasDEStanford4373
Marshon LattimoreCBOhio State3584
Jamal AdamsSLSU67135
Malik HookerSOhio State104146
Leonard FournetteRBLSU710177
Reuben FosterLBAlabama116178
Corey DavisWRWestern Michigan1211239
John RossWRWashington8162410
Marlon HumphreyCBAlabama5202511
Mike WilliamsWRClemson13142712
Dalvin CookRBFlorida17122913
DeShaun WatsonQBClemson2293114
Christian McCaffreyRBStanford14183215
Hasaan ReddickLBTemple16173316
Forrest LampOLWashington19153417
O.J. HowardTEAlabama3384118
David NjokuTEMiami29134219
Derek BarnettDETennessee15284320
Garett BollesOTUtah20264621
Budda BakerSWashington9404922
Ryan RamczykOTWisconsin28225023
Takkarist McKinleyEDGEUCLA26275324
Jabrill PeppersSMichigan31245525
Taco CharltonDEMichigan25325726
Zach CunninghamLBVanderbilt30295927
Mitchell TrubiskyQBNorth Carolina23376028
Caleb BrantleyDTFlorida2733

