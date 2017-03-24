Antrel Rolle was never shy with his opinion during his time as a player with the New York Giants. It doesn’t look like anything has changed now that Rolle is retired and working in the media. Co-hosting on Sirius XM NFL Radio with Bob Papa on Friday, Rolle said there was “no doubt” Landon Collins …

Read Original Post at

http://www.bigblueview.com/2017/3/24/15053114/antrel-rolle-no-doubt-landon-collins-should-have-been-defensive-mvp-ny-giants



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.