2017 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Carl Lawson, EDGE, Auburn

Everywhere you look in the 2017 NFL Draft it seems as though another talented pass rusher catches your eye. Auburn’s Carl Lawson is a bit of a curious case who has at once been widely discussed, but also just a bit forgotten as the process has wore on.

A highly sought-after recruit, Auburn couldn’t wait to get Lawson on the field, and he paid immediate dividends. However a pair of injuries (a torn ACL in 2014 and a “cracked” hip in 2015) kept him from following up on a strong freshman campaign. He was expected to tear up the field once he was finally healthy in 2016, but while he was a clear factor on the field, his production never seemed to match his promise.

So while he might have been a highly regarded prospect — and in some ways he still is — could he fall to the New York Giants, who might be on the look-out for another edge rusher to complement Jason Pierre-Paul and Olivier Vernon, as well as push Owamagbe Odighizuwa, Romeo Okwara, and Kerry Wynn?

Measurables

Pros