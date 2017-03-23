VIDEO: Christian McCaffrey might be the best running back in the NFL Draft

Among players the New York Giants could select in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, there might not be one to draw a bigger range of emotions than Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey.

He’s been brought up as a potential pick at No. 23 overall multiple times on this site, although he’s no longer among the seven most mocked players to the team among mainstream mock drafts.

Blowback for the selection is understandable. Running back isn’t the biggest need for the Giants and the thought is overall running backs are no …