Forum Post: Kiper Mock 3.0: DE Derek Barnett to Giants at pick 23

I’ll be honest, never gave him much of a thought at 23 due to the fact that I felt like he was destined to go easily in the top 20. Apparently, this is the 2nd straight mock draft that Kiper has given the Giants Barnett.

From Big Blue View – ( New Window )

Doubt he’ll be there.

he’ll be available. I’d pick him, but his change of direction skills are marginal. He may not have the “quick twitch” the Giants typically seek in their DEs.

they need rotational help on the defensive line. OV and JPP cant play that many snaps again.

nitpicked due to workout but he’s just a relentless sack master. I’d like it.

But I see that quick get-off. I would ve very happy with him.

about whom you could say “Doubt he’ll be there.” There are sure to be guys who fall and surprise us, because some team is almost surely going to “reach” and take a guy “too early.” I figure the question is: Do the guys or guy that falls interest the Giants? If it’s Barnett, sure. Deshaun Watson, maybe, maybe not.

Didnt work out at the combine. Many suspect this was because he would post terrible numbers. Weighed only 259. I would be somewhat surprised if he is taken before the Giants pick.

All it takes is ONE team ahead of you to differ on ONE guy, and suddenly, you’re in “we couldn’t believe he was available” territory.

Barnett imo is the most natural pass rusher in this class. For this I was very high on him. However as I have watched a bit closer post combine he is not a good run defender, a no no for the Giants. He has a tough time getting off of blocks in the run game and more often than not gets lost in traffic.

to anyone’s mock draft…no point…but with that said I think OT and DE are two positions NYG will not use a 1st round pick on



to anyone’s mock draft…no point…but with that said I think OT and DE are two positions NYG will not use a 1st round pick on In comment 13402832 Sy’56 said: DE, no, but you don’t think they’ll look at one of these offensive tackles? Or is your statement more about the quality of player at the position?



In comment 13402832 Sy’56 said: Quote: to anyone’s mock draft…no point…but with that said I think OT and DE are two positions NYG will not use a 1st round pick on DE, no, but you don’t think they’ll look at one of these offensive tackles? Or is your statement more about the quality of player at the position? In comment 13402838 shockeyisthebest8056 said: Any OT you get at 23 likely won’t be starting LT caliber. Thus, you are simply adding another mediocre/risky/project type player to the mix. Do they really want another one of those?

has every gotten the Giants pick correct

He’s a little like latter-day JPP, although significantly smaller – good pass rusher, but not elite; does everything well. We could do a lot worse.

seems to like these “very young” prospects in recent years. Barnett is only 20 (21 in June)

Didn’t you (or someone “like” you) say Barnett seemed to really strain to do what he does and get where he is? As in, he’s just not that great a natural athlete or naturally big/strong? That “relentless” motor of his might be overcompensating? I value the commitment/effort, but it’s still kind of off-putting. I’m not that interested at 23.

…

Read Original Post at

http://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=550751#new_tab



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.