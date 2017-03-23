Forum Post: Giants OL was not that bad at run blocking last year……

My point of this thread is that I expect the offense to be much, much better with Perkins, let alone the upgrades we’ve added to help.
To me, YPC is a great indicator of success and Jennings was at 3.3 YPC. He was the worst RB in football in YPC. Paul Perkins however was somewhere in the middle of the pack at 4.1 YPC and that was in his rookie season. When Paul Perkins saw his rushes double in the last 5 games of the season, he averaged 4.5 YPC. That’s a very respectable number over the last 5 games of the season.
Fast forward to 2017 and Perkins is a year older and has some experience. We added a TE that can block when all of last year we had some of the worst blocked TE’s that I’ve ever seen. We upgraded the line. We added a threat at WR that needs to be accounted for who is also a very good run blocking WR.
Translation: Settle down. We are going to run the ball this season and the offense will be much improved. Control the ball with the running game, let Eli throw it when he has to and let the defense dominate, that’s the recipe.
takes that for 7 yards at a minimum and a decent back takes it for 20.
I was Jenning biggest defender last year, and that was wrong. The stats don’t lie. He ran a full yard less per carry than our other backs. That change alone will be a huge difference.
WHile I don’t want to spend a lot of time defending Jennings, I think a lot of people are making a full season’s worth of judgments on the guy based on those nine seconds.
So how do you explain his 3.3 YPC vs 4.5 YPC for Perkins when he got 15 carries per game?
I’d bet there are 20-30 clips just like that one which show how bad Jennings was. I don’t have the time or ability to create those clips, but I watched the games and a few times per game I’d see him miss a hole.
I love the guy as a person and really wanted NYG to sign him but he was bad in 2016. This isn’t a great OL by any stretch but better RB’s will be able to run well enough behind it to help the offense along.
The run blocking is going to be better with the additions of Ellison and Marshall.
Our TEs inability to block even a tackling dummy is another huge factor why our run blocking mostly sucked the last couple seasons
Our weakness is in pass protection, IMO.
It would take some significant analysis of the data to back up any assertion one way or the other, but to my eye opponents did not respect our ability to dominate the point of attack. There was frequently interior penetration that resulted in runs being altered or stopped short entirely, and just as troubling was that this was not accomplished with the help of an extra defender in the box. We were limited in our ability to throw the ball deep as a result.
I wonder if as fans our standards for what constitutes a quality offensive line have dropped. We haven’t had a good one since ’07-’08.
that 3 of our skill position players from last year who started early in the year (Cruz, Jennings, Donnell) will be out of the NFL this year. The line is below average but got almost no help between the surrounding talent and the oversimplified scheme.
Good luck with that.
|top money and the formula is to cling to five games of an awakened run game where they scored 14, 10, 17, 19, and 19 points and that holding as many one score leads late in low scoring games as they did overall last season is repeatable (it’s usually not, FYI).
Good luck with that.
Pretty easy for anyone to spot problems and complain about them. A lot tougher to offer up a solution.
Anyway, we didnt have any backs or TEs who could block or catch. Jennings took a million years to find a hole and was slow.
Beckham and Shepard were the only receivers who could constantly win a one on one matchup.
Even Marshall will add to the run game.
Watch the improvement with upgraded skill positions. Eli will once again trust what he’s seeing and the whole unit will improve.
Pretty easy for anyone to spot problems and complain about them. A lot tougher to offer up a solution.
I’m sure whatever solution we find here on BBI will truly have an impact on what the Giants do or don’t do, so it’s important to project our own thoughts as the clear recipe the team is banking on.
It’s not entirely on the OL, but it’s not 100% Jennings either. Come on – you watched the games, there were plays upon plays where some DL was right there to almost take the handoff.
Clearly Perkins is quicker and more elusive than Jennings, which helped him a ton… but the OL needs to play better too.
|Perkins had some big runs that started with him avoiding someone in the backfield.
I think the fans understand that this OL hasn’t been good. It’s been discussed over and over.
What fans/BBI seem to struggle with:
A- It’s not 1990 anymore. The quality of play around the league has dropped (lack of practice time, less time to develop players)
2- OL play/lack of talent is an issue all over the league. Look at Indy, Denver, Seattle, etc. Look at the OL free agents this year
C- They have no patience. If you don’t play like Ogden as a rookie, you are the worst player ever.
My standards certainly haven’t dropped.
In the last 5 games when they split evenly:
Jennings-66 rushes-198 yards-3 YPC
Perkins-69 rushes-309 yards-4.5 YPC
Was that because he eluded tacklers behind the line for big gaines? No. He’s a quality back and the OL created holes. Of those 309 yards, only 2 rushes were for over 20 yards(20/22).
Bad blocking bad RB. That simple
Shepard worked in the slot.
Cruz couldnt beat anyone.
King didnt come on until the last 2 games.
I think the fans understand that this OL hasn’t been good. It’s been discussed over and over.
What fans/BBI seem to struggle with:
A- It’s not 1990 anymore. The quality of play around the league has dropped (lack of practice time, less time to develop players)
My standards certainly haven’t dropped.
I don’t know about the patience aspect with regards to this line. There’s something amiss with this team and its ability to put together an offensive line. Two first round picks spent on left tackles in four drafts, and neither appears able to play left tackle. Richburg’s regression in 2017. It is also important to point out that Jerry and Newhouse were supposed to be, ideally, depth. Yet they were starters.
What’s going on with the offensive line? What’s the plan going forward? Is there a plan?
Run blocking-average
This year, they will be much improved with Marshall, Ellison, Fluker and Perkins.
|Every RB has to make people miss, Jennings cannot. The Giants running game was pretty good when Perkins took over, when Perkins played.
In the last 5 games when they split evenly:
Jennings-66 rushes-198 yards-3 YPC
Was that because he eluded tacklers behind the line for big gaines? No. He’s a quality back and the OL created holes. Of those 309 yards, only 2 rushes were for over 20 yards(20/22).
The point is that Perkins should be making people miss at the linebacker level, not in the backfield.
when he got touches over 69 carries. I didn’t see Barry Sanders out there. Where is the proof that this was all because he made guys miss behind the line? More realistic, you are wrong again.
|Bad blocking bad RB. That simple
This +1. Don’t fool yourselves, the OL was terrible at run blocking last year; RB performance was bad as well. Lets hope that Flucker can play up to his high draft status, Flowers improves, the team can find a decent OL addition in the draft, and that Perkins is the RB we all hope him to be.
Perkins will make mistakes but he will also make plays, its a give and take with a year 2 player. Him starting (as of now) and getting those 15 carries per game will increase the likelihood of popping a big run. Add in a run blocking upgrade in Fluker and Marshall not getting bullied out wide, and we should 100% run the ball better next year. If we don’t, there’s a major issue.
who actually may be the biggest upgrade in our run game.
Flowers, Richburg and Hart can all still be major factors here.
Like him or not you can do alot worse than Jerry at RG.
Fluker can just easily surprise all the naysayers and next year half of this board would be calling for Reese’s head that he didnt lock him up longer than 1 year. Remember Martellus Bennett? Sometimes that happens in this league.
Perkins should be averaging, what 6.5 ypc?
in rd 1. I’d love to have 2 guys that can make things happen. I think the biggest concern for this team is Eli and whether or not last year was a regression or a bad season. I’d rather put less on Eli and get some weapons behind him.
My standards certainly haven’t dropped.
I don’t know about the patience aspect with regards to this line. There’s something amiss with this team and its ability to put together an offensive line. Two first round picks spent on left tackles in four drafts, and neither appears able to play left tackle. Richburg’s regression in 2017. It is also important to point out that Jerry and Newhouse were supposed to be, ideally, depth. Yet they were starters.
What’s going on with the offensive line? What’s the plan going forward? Is there a plan?
LTs are hard to find. This isn’t that difficult. We’ve heard Richburg was hurt last year (of you believe that), and again- OL talent is scarce across the league.
Solari is widely respected OL coach. The plan is to win a Super Bowl…People here act like there is some grand conspiracy to piss BBI off.
I’m not defending the OL play, I’m simply tired over going over the same shit over and over. Half the league (at least) is looking for OL talent.
Pretty easy for anyone to spot problems and complain about them. A lot tougher to offer up a solution.
I’m sure whatever solution we find here on BBI will truly have an impact on what the Giants do or don’t do, so it’s important to project our own thoughts as the clear recipe the team is banking on.
I haven’t seen you project one thought on a solution.
I realize management isn’t coming here for solutions but just pointing out what’s wrong isn’t exactly ground breaking. Anyone could do that.
How about enlightening us with some of your knowledge on how to go about fixing what’s wrong?
How many years has it been now since we’ve had just a good OLine? Fans have been plenty ‘patient’ with the OLine. Not like this was the first year we had a bad OLine. They were just alittle worse than usual.
GoTerps OL:
Jesus-Bill Bellicheck-Zuess-Russ Grimm-Abraham Lincoln
Its fucking hard, look around the league, tons of bad lines. The plan going into this offseason is pretty clear to me; finally get a FB and find a bargain to insert on the right side who has upside. Marshall I think was something that fell into our laps but hey, we deserve some luck on that front.
GT – you mentioned last year during the big spending spree that in 2017 they should double down and continue to make Defense a priority, trying to make it an elite unit that teams fear rather than trying to balance the roster…so which is it?
|How many years has it been now since we’ve had just a good OLine? Fans have been plenty ‘patient’ with the OLine. Not like this was the first year we had a bad OLine. They were just alittle worse than usual.
I hear you. Things went off a cliff in 2012/13.
Again- Look at the OL situation around the league. What do you think the Colts fans are saying?
People here act like 31 teams are fielding dominate OLs and the Giants are just incompetent.
very high bust rate at that position league wide.
I hear you. Things went off a cliff in 2012/13.
Again- Look at the OL situation around the league. What do you think the Colts fans are saying?
People here act like 31 teams are fielding dominate OLs and the Giants are just incompetent.
Of course other teams around the league have bad OLines. Anyone who believes differently is a bit delusional. But not all of those teams have been waiting for as long as we have to just field a good OLine. Maybe some of them have been in the same boat as us for awhile now, but it’s not the norm to have a bad OLine for years and years.
|just because that plan isn’t what you would do?
Its fucking hard, look around the league, tons of bad lines. The plan going into this offseason is pretty clear to me; finally get a FB and find a bargain to insert on the right side who has upside. Marshall I think was something that fell into our laps but hey, we deserve some luck on that front.
GT – you mentioned last year during the big spending spree that in 2017 they should double down and continue to make Defense a priority, trying to make it an elite unit that teams fear rather than trying to balance the roster…so which is it?
It’s the opposite of what actually happens. Don’t you know that?
Giants spend $$$ to make a dominate D….Terps goes into his bag of tricks for “The time to spend on the OL was last year” tip.
made the OL look worse than they were. I’m not crazy to think they are good, but they aren’t as bad as some keep suggesting, IMO. Just look at the rushing attack when Perkins took some of Jennings touches. They will be improved this year for the many reasons stated on this thread. I don’t believe they will be the downfall of this team.
