Forum Post: Giants OL was not that bad at run blocking last year……

In comment 13402822 drkenneth said: Quote: In comment 13402803 Go Terps said: Quote: Perkins had some big runs that started with him avoiding someone in the backfield. It would take some significant analysis of the data to back up any assertion one way or the other, but to my eye opponents did not respect our ability to dominate the point of attack. There was frequently interior penetration that resulted in runs being altered or stopped short entirely, and just as troubling was that this was not accomplished with the help of an extra defender in the box. We were limited in our ability to throw the ball deep as a result. I wonder if as fans our standards for what constitutes a quality offensive line have dropped. We haven’t had a good one since ’07-’08. I think the fans understand that this OL hasn’t been good. It’s been discussed over and over. What fans/BBI seem to struggle with: A- It’s not 1990 anymore. The quality of play around the league has dropped (lack of practice time, less time to develop players)

2- OL play/lack of talent is an issue all over the league. Look at Indy, Denver, Seattle, etc. Look at the OL free agents this year

C- They have no patience. If you don’t play like Ogden as a rookie, you are the worst player ever. My standards certainly haven’t dropped. I don’t know about the patience aspect with regards to this line. There’s something amiss with this team and its ability to put together an offensive line. Two first round picks spent on left tackles in four drafts, and neither appears able to play left tackle. Richburg’s regression in 2017. It is also important to point out that Jerry and Newhouse were supposed to be, ideally, depth. Yet they were starters. What’s going on with the offensive line? What’s the plan going forward? Is there a plan?