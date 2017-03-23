Forum Post: Duggan: Giants bringing Garett Bolles in for predraft visit

Oops, I think Devon and I both posted & deleted. Here’s the link again. He’s coming to NY as opposed to an in-campus workout like with Freeman in Texas.

per se, but I thought it was interesting that Flowers is 2 years younger than Bolles and already has two years NFL experience. Not saying Bolles can’t or won’t be great or the Giants should or shouldn’t draft him, and 25 isn’t ancient for a rookie (what he’ll be on opening day), but it may speak to some of Flowers growing pains. He had just turned 21 when he was drafted.

Big schools like Ohio State, Notre Dame, Stanford, Missouri and Utah Also smaller schools San Diego State, East Carolina, Eastern Michigan, Bethune-Cookman, Eastern Washington, Jackson State, Lamar, San Diego, Slippery Rock and Tennessee-Martin (Reese’s college)

When Giants drafted him in 2007. So they have done it in the past, but if he’s taken in the 1st Round, he’ll be 29 or 30 when he’s up for his second contract.

Bolles seems to be the riser among OL and might not be there at 23 regardless of their interest.



per se, but I thought it was interesting that Flowers is 2 years younger than Bolles and already has two years NFL experience. Not saying Bolles can’t or won’t be great or the Giants should or shouldn’t draft him, and 25 isn’t ancient for a rookie (what he’ll be on opening day), but it may speak to some of Flowers growing pains. He had just turned 21 when he was drafted. In comment 13403037 pjcas18 said: Which is why I’m not ready to write-off Flowers just yet. He seemed to have regressed last year, but he’s still younger than or about the same age as most of the top OL prospects in this draft. I still like Bolles a lot though.

But if the right QB is there at #23, he will be the pick. Not saying more than that.



But if the right QB is there at #23, he will be the pick. Not saying more than that. In comment 13403056 Carl in CT said: Watson!

all due rezpect. id have to see it to believe it. i dont believe that for a second

im a watson fan and really like him but theres no chance they take a qb at 23



But if the right QB is there at #23, he will be the pick. Not saying more than that. In comment 13403056 Carl in CT said: via Imgflip Meme Generator



im a watson fan and really like him but theres no chance they take a qb at 23 In comment 13403089 jtgiants said: There’s “no chance” ?

Are Watson and the Texas Tech kid. The Texas Tech kid just doesn’t seem to fit what this offense asks.

well see. im giving u my educated opinion. i like trubisky and watson but the giants are going for one last run w eli. not using your first round pick to further that cause makes little to no sense imv.

Giants likely bringing him in to question his past

One that they’d have tiered high enough probably won’t be there for them in R1 though, given this draft. And, yes, stilploe. That’s what happened. I didn’t realize you deleted too.

Neither bolles or ramzyc is anywhere near a starting LT. Don’t need anymore developmental LT. Need a impact player like a DT, olb or TE. In the first Rd.

well see.the public and private stances are often different. i stand by my post

i dont agree w u either. both bolles and ramczyk have questions but both certainly have lt ability at the 23rd pick id b ok w either

detect decline in Manning or just McAdoo going at him in a way HCs normally don’t their starting QB or just them interviewing all the top QBs at the combine or just Reese checking out pro days that “coincidentally” have top QBs, I’d agree, jt. Again, I don’t think the player will be there for them, but this isn’t a team that’s good at smokescreens. The last one I remember them even really trying was when they duped someone into reporting interest in Manziel a few years ago and, rightfully, no one bought it. There’s a real level of interest in a QB early this year, whether they end up with one or not with how everything shakes out.



Neither bolles or ramzyc is anywhere near a starting LT. Don’t need anymore developmental LT. Need a impact player like a DT, olb or TE. In the first Rd. In comment 13403116 Mike B from JC said: Impact player? A DT or an OLB? WTF, neither of those positions are “impact” positions….



But if the right QB is there at #23, he will be the pick. Not saying more than that. In comment 13403056 Carl in CT said: I’ll bet it’s Mahomes.

could be available at #23, and has had some character issues in the past, so they want to talk to him. NBD. Most of the other guys they are inviting in are projected to be low round picks or UDFAs.



But if the right QB is there … In comment 13403056 Carl in CT said:

