Forum Post: Dolphins have called Hankins several times but no deal yet

According to the Miami Herald’s Armando Salguero, the Dolphins have called free agent DT Johnathan Hankins “at least half a dozen times.”

The Dolphins and Giants have been the only teams linked to Hankins, who remains the top free agent left on the market. Miami wants Hankins at its price, but to this point he hasn’t been willing to budge and is holding firm in wanting a multi-year contract. It simply doesn’t look like it’s going to happen for him. If he’s willing to take a discount, the Dolphins are waiting with arms wide open. http://www.rotoworld.com/playernews/nfl/football/?ls=roto:nfl:morenewstop

Hankins would have to be an idiot not to re-sign. *If* true.

and as a fan, I’m getting increasingly annoyed with him…not that he cares.

“Hey Johnathan, it’s Miami again. We’re sorry, it’s just a really weird time for us”

He was a good not great player.

My money is on that he doesn’t have an offer better than the Giants or he would have taken it.

trying to create down there??

These guys have a small window to make as much as they can.



his agent I’d prefer to stay where I am but if we get enough offered I’d consider it. The trouble for him would be if that’s true the respective teams need to make staffing decisions and by the time he make up his mind the teams will have made alternative plans and he’d be out of luck.



Did you see anything that showed what the Giants offer was? I have a feeling he’s getting bad advice from his agent. Curious who is his agent.

really starting to warm to the notion of just replacing Hankins with Odrick. Odrick was cut by the Jags, so he wouldn’t count in the draft pick compensation formula. Right now the only signing we have made that counts against us (I believe) is Rhett Ellison (Geno, Draughn & Blake all are vet min salaries) since Brandon Marshall, Fluker & Odrick were all cut by their team so they do not factoring into the equation. The Giants lost Gould, Sensabaugh, and Newhouse all to multi year deals above the vet min. If Hankins can get a decent money deal elsewhere and the Giants can truly replace him with Odrick, then the Giants may be looking at a pretty decent compensatory pick in next years draft as well as Odrick on less money to replace him. Not the worst situation in the world.



looking at him as a backup/rotational player, the article states as much. If that’s the case, I can’t imagine they are offering even close to what he wants.

Wow, Hankins can’t like that.



