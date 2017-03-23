2017 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Mike Williams, WR, Clemson

When the New York Giants signed Brandon Marshall, adding him to the duo of Odell Beckham Jr. and Sterling Shepard, speculation immediately began whether or not the Giants had the best receiving corps in the NFL.

And while they may or may not is still up for debate, there’s another question that could be asked: What if it could be even better?

The 2017 wide receiver class is a fluid one. John Ross seemingly cemented his position at the top, blazing past an injured Corey Davis and Mike Williams with his combine-record 4.22s 40 yard dash and reportedly sterling interviews. The stock of the other two top receivers is in question. With Davis‘ ankle injury keeping him from working out, there are questions about where he belongs relative to prospects who regularly faced a higher level of competition.

Clemson stand-out Mike Williams — along with many other Clemson players — passed on running the 40 yard dash at the combine, which only magnified doubts regarding his speed. He was long considered the top receiver in the draft based on his tape, but what if those doubts caused him to fall in the draft?

Measurables

Pros