When the New York Giants signed Brandon Marshall, adding him to the duo of Odell Beckham Jr. and Sterling Shepard, speculation immediately began whether or not the Giants had the best receiving corps in the NFL.
And while they may or may not is still up for debate, there’s another question that could be asked: What if it could be even better?
The 2017 wide receiver class is a fluid one. John Ross seemingly cemented his position at the top, blazing past an injured Corey Davis and Mike Williams with his combine-record 4.22s 40 yard dash and reportedly sterling interviews. The stock of the other two top receivers is in question. With Davis‘ ankle injury keeping him from working out, there are questions about where he belongs relative to prospects who regularly faced a higher level of competition.
Clemson stand-out Mike Williams — along with many other Clemson players — passed on running the 40 yard dash at the combine, which only magnified doubts regarding his speed. He was long considered the top receiver in the draft based on his tape, but what if those doubts caused him to fall in the draft?
Measurables
Pros
- Big frame, long arms, and good-sized hands give Williams a big catch radius.
- Long …
Read Original Post at
http://www.bigblueview.com/2017/3/23/15036364/2017-nfl-draft-prospect-profile-mike-williams-wr-clemson-ny-giants-scouting-reports-news-rumors
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Brandon Marshall, Corey Davis, Davis, John Ross, Mike Williams, New York Giants, Odell Beckham Jr., Sterling Shepard, Williams