10 for 23: Which NFL Draft prospects could be on Giants’ radar in Round 1?

The Internet is keeping us all well-stocked with mock drafts to tide us over between now and April 27th.

So, instead of grinding out yet another new mock every week for you, Ed and I decided that it would be more beneficial to take a look at the prospects who might be available and on the New York Giants‘ radar when they pick at 23rd overall.

This list will likely change each week as we get more information regarding prospects, Pro Days, news and rumors about players and teams, and any additions via free agency.

Without further ado, here are 10 prospects for the 23rd overall pick.

1 – Ryan Ramczyk (OT, Wisconsin)

While the Giants retained John Jerry and replaced Marshall Newhouse with D.J. Fluker, it’s tough to call the offensive line “Finished.” All of the top three offensive tackles come with warts, but with his combination of inexperience and injury (though he both played through it, and it seems there was less damage than initially believed), could make Ramczyk the most likely to fall to 23rd overall.

The Giants do have a private meeting scheduled with Utah’s Garett Bolles, so he might be their preference. However, I think even despite his age he stands a good chance of being the first offensive tackle selected and off the board before the Giants pick. To quote the philosopher Jagger “You can’t always get what you want. But if you try, sometimes you get what you need.”

2 – Forrest Lamp (OL, Western Kentucky)

For similar reasons as Ramczyk, Lamp has to be in consideration. He might be the best all-around lineman in the draft, and he is likely to be at least competent at all five positions. That alone should get the Giants’ attention, and that versatility would likely let him slot in wherever Fluker doesn’t play.