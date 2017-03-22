New York Giants: The Risk They Needed To Take

With the tenth pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, the New York Giants select Laremy Tunsil.

Can you imagine? As a New York Giants fan, that sentence plays in my head sometimes, and it makes me depressed.

This isn’t anything against Eli Apple, who showed a ton of promise in his rookie year. It’s mainly based off of position scarcity and value, based off what history has shown us. It also has a lot to do with just how good Tunsil is going to be.

The NFL has an offensive tackle problem. With more and more spread offenses being utilized on Saturdays, less and less offensive tackles are ready for Sundays. When you wonder how Matt Khalil can land a $55 million contract with the Carolina Panthers, this is the reason. There just simply aren’t enough tackles to go around. Whether it’s lack of technique or just not enough talent, elite tackles are as rare as Halley’s Comet.

Here is the list of tackles drafted in the top-10 since 2010.

Trent Williams-2010

Russell Okung-2010

Tyron Smith-2011

Matt Kalil-2012

Eric Fisher-2013

Luke Joeckel-2013

Lane Johnson-2013

Greg Robinson-2014

Jake Matthews-2014

Brandon Scherff-2015

Ereck Flowers-2015

Ronnie Stanley-2016

Jack Conklin-2016

There are 13 top-10 selections in the past in the last seven drafts. If you look at all 32 teams depth charts, at least 30 of them could use another tackle, or are forced to start a mediocre one. The New York Giants know far too well how hard it is to find tackles, …

