New York Giants Rumors: Jared Odrick An Option If Johnathan Hankins Leaves

New York Giants Rumors: If Johnathan Hankins leaves in free agency, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport believes the Giants could replace him with Jared Odrick.

New York Giants rumors continue to pop up as free agency rolls along and the 2017 NFL Draft draws near. The Giants have done well given their salary cap situation heading into the offseason.

They have been able to fill holes on the roster with sound signings that don’t break the bank; the only major contract the Giants gave out was to Jason Pierre-Paul, who received the franchise tag. Once the two sides were able to hammer out a long-term extension, the Giants freed up some money to continue filling out the roster for this season.

Add in the restructuring of Dwayne Harris and the Giants have a little more money to spend. They would love to put that money towards retaining defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins.

Hankins came into free agency hoping to land a lucrative long-term deal. But, he has been met with a stone-cold market. …

Read Original Post at

http://empirewritesback.com/2017/03/22/new-york-giants-rumors-jared-odrick-option-johnathan-hankins-leaves/



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.