New York Giants news, 3/22: New deal for Dwayne Harris, Reese watches Trubisky

There were rumblings around the time free agency began that the New York Giants wanted to restructure the contract of kick returner/wide receiver. Per NFLPA records, that has now been done, with his base salary for 2017 lowered by $500,000.
ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan has all the details of how the revised deal works. Bottom line is Harris ends up with $1.1 million in guaranteed money for 2017 and the Giants get $500,000 …
