New York Giants Have to Draft Haason Reddick

The New York Giants have been very active this offseason, but one question has been the 2017 NFL Draft. A player primed to make an impact is Temple’s Haason Reddick. He could be the piece to help New York bring home a Lombardi Trophy.

The New York Giants are in the process of building a championship team, but one foe stands in their way. It’s not a division rival, or even an NFL superstar, it’s the NFL Draft.

Every year Giants fans get their hopes up. They wait for Commissioner Roger Goodell to say the fateful words, “And with the *insert number* pick, the New York Giants selectâ?¦”

Don’t get me wrong, Jerry Reese has hit on some great picks in his time, but overall they’ve been abysmal. This year the Giants are on the cusp of winning a championship, and there is a player ready …

Read Original Post at

http://empirewritesback.com/2017/03/22/the-new-york-giants-draft-hasson-reddick/



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.