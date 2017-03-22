New York Giants: Geno Smith Eager To Learn From Eli Manning

Recently signed New York Giants quarterback Geno Smith is eager to learn the intricacies of the game from two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning.

The New York Giants have made a number of high-profile moves during the 2017 offseason. From signing Brandon Marshall and D.J. Fluker to re-signing Jason Pierre-Paul and John Jerry, New York is actively attempting to build upon the success it experienced in 2016.

Though it’s feasible that he won’t play a single down in 2017, one of the more intriguing offseason moves thus far has been the signing of Geno Smith.

Smith, 26, is coming off of a four-year stint as a member of the in-state rival New York Jets. During that time, he fell from grace and went from being a full-time starter to being a backup to Ryan Fitzpatrick and Bryce Petty.

According to Michael Eisen of Giants.com, Smith is eager to redeem himself by learning from a Hall of Fame quarterback in Eli Manning.

“I want to carry my notepad around …

