Giants draft rumors: Garett Bolles will make official visit — report

The last two times I have done a simulated seven-round mock draft I ended up taking Utah offensive tackle Garett Bolles for the New York Giants at No. 23 overall. A report today from NJ Advance Media indicated that the Giants will bring Bolles to East Rutherford, N.J. for a pre-draft visit.

That, of course, does not mean the Giants will select the 6-foot-5, 297-pound left tackle if he is still on the board when the Giants pick in the first round. It does, however, indicate that the Giants have some level of interest in Bolles. NFL teams are allowed to host 30 players for official pre-draft …