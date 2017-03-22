Giants’ unofficial depth chart: What it looks like right now

How has free agency shaped the New York Giants roster, and what remains to be addressed in the 2017 NFL Draft? Let’s look at a very unofficial depth chart and see where things stand.

This is purely my interpretation of where things stand currently. Some of you will, I know, but I ask you not to flip out if you think I have someone listed as a start who should not be, or someone listed second team who you believe should be third team.

The purpose of this exercise is simply to put down in print what the Johnathan Hankins-less roster looks like right this minute. That should help clarify areas where additional depth is needed and where the Giants might look to focus their attention in the upcoming draft.

I did not include special teams, but for those of who remain uncertain the Giants do have a placekicker on the roster. Aldrick Rosas, who was in training camp with the Tennessee Titans last year, was signed to a reserve/futures contract.