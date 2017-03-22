Forum Post: Would you draft LB Foster in round 1?

His combine incident is well known, the last few days have seen reports question his X and o skills as well as 1 team in the top 15 saying they have removed him from their draft board all together. Draft hyperbole? Who knows, but it is possible he is there at pick 23. His collegiate career is well known and has been considered the best lb this year. Speed and a good tackler.

Only one I can see the Giants drafting is Reddick

and reading him the riot act and evaluating properly if it has taken effect.HELL YES!!!

yes and yes!

Had shoulder issues and for a linebacker that’s huge

has looked into his off the field issues. Assuming that these check out, and the Giants also feel that he can absorb the playbook, I would not only draft him at 23, I’d trade up to get him. Foster is a special talent – maybe top 5, certainly top 10 in this draft. And Saban speaks highly of him. I know it’s a gamble, but if the Giants are satisfied with his issues, they should go for it. You don’t often get a chance at a talent like this when you pick late in the draft.

GUARANTEE that the Giants won’t draft him.

Depends on stuff that is not available to the public. Eli Apple was rumored to have a quirky personality, but we took him anyway. My biggest concern is his ability to digest an NFL playbook. Reports are that he has really struggled on the white board. Our Defense seems to rely on players making certain decisions based on not only reading the offense, but what their fellow defenders are doing. If he can’t make those reads, he will struggle.



Depends on stuff that is not available to the public. Eli Apple was rumored to have a quirky personality, but we took him anyway. My biggest concern is his ability to digest an NFL playbook. Reports are that he has really struggled on the white board. Our Defense seems to rely on players making certain decisions based on not only reading the offense, but what their fellow defenders are doing. If he can’t make those reads, he will struggle. In comment 13402195 Mike in NY said: Can you elaborate on the quirky personality? I never heard that.



In comment 13402195 Mike in NY said: Quote: Depends on stuff that is not available to the public. Eli Apple was rumored to have a quirky personality, but we took him anyway. My biggest concern is his ability to digest an NFL playbook. Reports are that he has really struggled on the white board. Our Defense seems to rely on players making certain decisions based on not only reading the offense, but what their fellow defenders are doing. If he can’t make those reads, he will struggle. Can you elaborate on the quirky personality? I never heard that. In comment 13402196 robbieballs2003 said: There …

Read Original Post at

http://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=550730#new_tab



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.