Forum Post: Giants to hold private workout w/RB D’onta Foreman

power back with quick feet, and good agility. Unbelievable workload, including 50+ carries against Kansas last year. Won’t run away from NFL defenders IMO. Six or seven fumbles last year, but had an incredibly high number of carriers, and is constantly being pummeled. Willing in pass protection, but …

Read Original Post at

http://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=550733#new_tab



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.