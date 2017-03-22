Forum Post: Giants 1st round pick Dream/Likely/Surprise

Who would be your 1st rd pick this year if you could have anyone in this draft but likely gone?

Who do you think is likely going to be in range for the Giants and will be the choice?

Who is your sleeper 1st rounder for the Giants?

Dream – OJ Howard – pretty much perfect for many teams, but holy cow could the Giants use this guy.

Likely – Forrest Lamp – Think he’ll be there and really fills a huge need. Good chance he’s in blue imo.

Surprise – Marlon Humphery – Not getting a lot of press, but this guys is about as good a corner as there is in this draft. Really a great fit for the Giants.

Who you got?