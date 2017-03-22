Forum Post: Giants 1st round pick Dream/Likely/Surprise

Who do you think is likely going to be in range for the Giants and will be the choice?
Who is your sleeper 1st rounder for the Giants?
Dream – OJ Howard – pretty much perfect for many teams, but holy cow could the Giants use this guy.
Likely – Forrest Lamp – Think he’ll be there and really fills a huge need. Good chance he’s in blue imo.
Surprise – Marlon Humphery – Not getting a lot of press, but this guys is about as good a corner as there is in this draft. Really a great fit for the Giants.
Who you got?
Lamp
Jarrad Davis
Myles Garrett.
Zach Cunningham.
Patrick Mahomes.
Cunningham and I think Njoku should be in play when the Giants pick
Surprise pick for me would be McCaffrey.
Dream: Myles Garret or Fournette
Likely: Derek Barnett
Surprise: Jabril Peppers
Dream: Leonard Fournette
Likely: Cam Robinson
Surprise: John Ross
|Myles Garrett would be the pick for most.
Surprise pick for me would be …
