Are Giants preparing to draft Manning’s replacement?

Giants GM Jerry Reese was at North Carolina’s Pro Day on Tuesday, which in itself isn’t news – after all, that’s what general managers do. Maybe it means something. Maybe it doesn’t.
But since the star of UNC’s Pro Day was quarterback Mitch Trubisky, it sure did get some people wondering: Are the Giants preparing to draft Eli Manning’s replacement in this draft?
It would seem unlikely, especially in a high round, but it can’t be completely ruled out since Reese himself said he would consider trying to find his next franchise quarterback this offseason. There are some good reasons not to do it this year, and some good reasons why now might be the time.
So with a little more than a month to go until the draft, here are the pros and cons:
Pro: Eli Manning is 36 and when the decline starts, it might be quick.
After three straight seasons of completing 62.6 percent of his passes or more, and throwing for more than 4,000 yards and 25 touchdowns, it can’t be argued that Manning is declining — yet. But when it happens, it could be fast. If his skills suddenly dip, he’s not going to magically get better at his age – especially if an injury compounds the issue the way it once did for his brother. So it’s in the Giants’ best interests to be prepared, to have his successor ready as soon as possible, because there may not be much warning when the end is near.
Con: Manning still has plenty of time left.
Based on the stats cited above, and the fact that he did all that behind a generally poor offensive line, Manning looks like he’s closer to his prime than to retirement. And quarterbacks don’t age like other NFL players. Drew Brees is 38 and Tom Brady is 39 and they’re still going strong. Peyton Manning won a Super Bowl at 39, and that was after multiple neck surgeries. John Elway won Super Bowls at ages 37 and 38. Manning has never missed a game due to injury, and he also has three years left on his contract. It’s possible no other quarterback will take a snap for the Giants until 2020. Why draft his …
