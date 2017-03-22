2017 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Corey Clement, RB, Wisconsin

Where the 2017 NFL draft is deep, it is very deep.

Several position groups not only have top-flight talent, but they have a lot of it, and talent throughout their depth chart. They also have players with skill-sets for every scheme and need, and running back is no different. The draft is deep with scat-backs, all-purpose backs, and power backs from the top to the bottom.

It’s commonly held that the New York Giants are (or at least should be) in the market for a power back to compliment Paul Perkins. As it so happens, Wisconsin running back Corey Clement fits that bill, but is in the somewhat unique position of being productive without having too many snaps in college. He also comes out of a pro-style offense, which should shorten his learning curve as he adjusts to the NFL.

Measurables

[embedded content]

Pros