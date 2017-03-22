Where the 2017 NFL draft is deep, it is very deep.
Several position groups not only have top-flight talent, but they have a lot of it, and talent throughout their depth chart. They also have players with skill-sets for every scheme and need, and running back is no different. The draft is deep with scat-backs, all-purpose backs, and power backs from the top to the bottom.
It’s commonly held that the New York Giants are (or at least should be) in the market for a power back to compliment Paul Perkins. As it so happens, Wisconsin running back Corey Clement fits that bill, but is in the somewhat unique position of being productive without having too many snaps in college. He also comes out of a pro-style offense, which should shorten his learning curve as he adjusts to the NFL.
Measurables
Pros
- Sports a compact, powerful frame, and runs like it.
- Determined runner who keeps his legs churning through contact.
- Shows an effective jump cut to quickly slide between running lanes.
- Good burst through the hole.
- Generally runs with good balance and pad level. Clement is tough for a …
Read Original Post at
http://www.bigblueview.com/2017/3/22/15020446/2017-nfl-draft-prospect-profile-corey-clement-rb-wisconsin-ny-giants-scouting-report-news-rumors
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Clement, Corey Clement, New York Giants, Scouting Combine