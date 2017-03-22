2017 NFL Draft: Mel Kiper Draft 3.0 – DE Derek Barnett to the Giants at 23rd overall

From January through the end of April we are bombarded with mock drafts. They might be vaguely pointless, but they give us a way to look at both the draft’s various prospects as well as the states of the 32 teams.
While mock drafts are generally anything but prophetic, they can have some useful information. Particularly when the drafter is someone like Mel Kiper Jr, who has contacts throughout the league informing his decisions is making the picks. That doesn’t mean that his picks are any more likely than anyone else’s, but the reasoning behind them might be closer to what some teams are thinking and NFL scouts are saying.
So, what is Kiper saying about the New York Giants?
23. New York Giants
Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee
The Giants’ 2007 and 2011 Super Bowl teams featured a fearsome pass-rushing rotation, and this would be an attempt to build out that rotation again. Jason Pierre-Paul and Olivier Vernon are entrenched as starters — and they have the big-money …
Read Original Post at
http://www.bigblueview.com/2017/3/22/15020868/2017-nfl-draft-mel-kiper-mock-draft-3-0-de-derek-barnett-ny-giants-news-rumors-jpp
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Barnett, Christian McCaffrey, David Njoku, Derek Barnett, Forrest Lamp, Jadeveon Clowney, Jason Pierre-Paul, Jordan Willis, New York Giants, Olivier Vernon, Reuben Foster, Scouting Combine, Super Bowl