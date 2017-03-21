New York Giants Want Answer From Johnathan Hankins

The New York Giants want an answer from defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins about the contract offer they have on the table for him.

The New York Giants have had a pretty successful offseason despite not having much money to spend. A big hold up for the Giants earlier in free agency was Jason Pierre-Paul‘s franchise tag. The franchise tag put a $17 million hold on the Giants cap, a number that shrunk once the two sides agreed to a long-term contract extension.

With a little extra money to spend, the Giants filled a few more holes. They signed Geno Smith to be their backup quarterback and brought in Valentino Blake, formerly known as Antwon Blake. The Giants still have one loose end to close up; Johnathan Hankins.

Hankins went into free agency hoping to strike it rich. He had his sights set on landing a long-term deal, hoping to get paid at least $10 million annually. Hankins has been met with an ice cold market and has not …

