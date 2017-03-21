New York Giants Re-Sign Linebacker Keenan Robinson

The New York Giants were able to re-sign linebacker Keenan Robinson, bringing him back for a second season.

The New York Giants continued their strong offseason late into the night on Monday. The Giants have gotten back to work since agreeing to a long-term contract with Jason Pierre-Paul, freeing up some more money to spend this year.

Under the franchise tag, the Giants had about $17 million tied up in Pierre-Paul. With an extension being agreed upon, the Giants freed up about $11 million more and got to work filling out the roster with it.

They filled their quarterback depth chart, signing Geno Smith and re-signing Josh Johnson. The Giants also added to their cornerback depth, signing Valentino Blake, formerly known as Antwon Blake. Now, they have brought back one of their own.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafalo reported that the Giants will re-sign linebacker Keenan Robinson. Garafalo shared the news on his Twitter account.

Giants will re-sign LB Keenan Robinson, source …

