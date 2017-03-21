New York Giants: Geno Smith Excited to Learn From Eli Manning

Quarterback Geno Smith has signed with the New York Giants and he is excited to learn from quarterback Eli Manning.

The New York Giants made a solid move to sign free agent quarterback Geno Smith. Even though Smith didn’t have the success that he would have liked to with the New York Jets, there is a lot of potential there.

As a starter for the Jets, Smith totaled a 12-18 record during his four seasons with the Jets. In 2015, Smith was slated to be the starter on a team that won 10 games with Ryan Fitzpatrick. However, a locker room altercation with a team resulted in Smith breaking his jaw, and gave Fitzpatrick the opportunity to lead the team.

Now, Smith will be looking to grow as a backup behind Eli Manning. …

