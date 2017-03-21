Linebacker Keenan Robinson plans to re-sign with Giants

Another Giant contributor is returning to Big Blue’s defense with some unfinished business.

Linebacker Keenan Robinson, 27 – who was Jerry Reese’s most underrated free agent signing last offseason after four unfulfilling years in Washington – reportedly plans to re-sign with the Giants after testing free agency the past couple weeks.

Robinson (6-3, 238 pounds) made reported visits to Cincinnati and Buffalo but has decided to return to New York, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

The athletic Robinson was the Giants’ best linebacker in pass coverage, and despite an injury history in Washington, he played in all 17 games for the Giants including playoffs, credited with 83 regular season tackles.

Giants sign CB Valentino Blake, re-sign Mark Herzlich

He admitted to playing with a “chip” on his shoulder to prove he was “a guy who belongs in the NFL” …

