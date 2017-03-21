Keenan Robinson: Giants have “unfinished business”

The New York Giants made the return of Keenan Robinson official on Tuesday, and the linebacker said he and his teammates have “unfinished business” after a first-round playoff exit.
“We definitely have some unfinished business, especially after leaving with that sour taste from Green Bay,” Robinson said in a statement released by the team. “I think we can achieve much …
Read Original Post at
http://www.bigblueview.com/2017/3/21/15012444/nfl-free-agency-signings-news-rumors-keenan-robinson-ny-giants-signing-official
