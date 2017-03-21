Keenan Robinson Deal Official; Dwayne Harris Takes a Pay Cut

Follow @BigBlueInteract

KEENAN ROBINSON DEAL OFFICIALâ?¦

The New York Giants have officially announced that the team has re-signed unrestricted free agent linebacker Keenan Robinson. The Daily News is reporting that the contract is a 1-year, $4 million deal. Robinson received interested from the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills in free agency.

“I definitely did want to make this work the whole time,” Robinson said. “The (Jason Pierre-Paul contract situation) kind of put everything on hold, because they weren’t sure what was going to happen there. I understand. It’s a business, and there’s only so much cap room. I told my agent I wanted to wait and see and hold off before I made a decision. And it ended up working out in our favor, and ended up working out in the Giants’ favor. I definitely wanted to be a part of the defense like I was last year. The patience paid off.”

Robinson was originally drafted in the 4th round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Washington Redskins, where he missed time in 2012 (four games with right pectoral tear), 2013 (entire season with left pectoral tear), 2014 (three games with a knee injury), and 2015 (four games with a shoulder …

