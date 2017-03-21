Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
It wasn’t Adrian Peterson or even LeGarrette Blount, but the Giants have found the veteran running back they’ve been searching for this offseason.
Shaun Draughn, a 29-year-old journeyman who spent the last season-and-a-half with the San Francisco 49ers, has agreed to terms on a contract with the Giants, an NFL source confirmed. The 5-11, 205-pounder is a power back, who has some skills as a receiver.
He’s also joining his ninth team in his seven-year NFL career.
The Giants were intent on adding a running back this offseason after cutting veteran Rashad Jennings. They are comfortable …
Read Original Post at
https://www.sny.tv/giants/news/giants-sign-veteran-rb-shaun-draughn/220249622
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: baseball, Basketball, Devils, Football, Hockey, Islanders, Jets, Jets video, Knicks, Major League Baseball, Mets, Mets video, MLB, National Basketball Association, National Football League, NBA, Nets, New Jersey Nets, New York Jets, New York Knicks, New York Mets, New York Sports, NFL, NHL, Rangers, SNY, SportsNet New York