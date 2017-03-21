Giants Free Agency: RB Shaun Draughn added, per report

The New York Giants have added a veteran running back to their roster after all, but not a big name player like Adrian Peterson or LeGarrette Blount. The Giants have reportedly agreed to terms with Shaun Draughn, who scored six touchdowns for the San Francisco 49ers last season.
Draughn, 29, is a 6-foot, 205-pound journeyman who entered the NFL in 2011 with the Kansas City Chiefs. Draughn has spent time with the Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, San Diego Chargers, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns and the 49ers.
Draughn …
