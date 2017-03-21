Full seven-round mock draft: Invictus makes every pick

Every year, I’ve churned out my annual 250+ pick mock draft. This year is no different. Is this an exercise in futility? You bet. Do I think this is actually going to happen? Probably not, especially given the fact that I do not project trades into this behemoth of an undertaking.
So why do it? Well, for one, it forces us to look at who the Giants select relative to everybody else. It forces us to learn the weaknesses and strengths of each team. It would behoove us to look at what every other team needs and the types of players they may target. It’s difficult to project a “Giants only seven-rounder” because you don’t really know if the other players will be available when the Giants pick. So I think this really enriches our understanding of the draft in general. The best part about this, is now, if you disagree with on one or some or all (a near certainty!), you can come up with who you’d prefer instead.
A disclaimer. I’ve been able to watch (to some degree) almost everybody listed here up through the end of the fourth round. My knowledge of these players in general started to wane closer to the end of the fifth. Does that make the sixth and seventh round choices useless? I don’t think so. I won’t insult your intelligence by telling you that I’ve watched every single prospect I’ve mocked here. That’s impossible. I will, however, say that I spent a great deal of time reading up on reports done by other trusted names in the draft business. Lance Zierlein at NFL.com, Dane Brugler and CBSSports, NFLDraftScout, Great Blue North and a few others gave me the resources to complete the end of this. I have seen every single NYG pick in this mock.
Methodology: I simulated this like an actual draft. I completed this over three days. The first day I focused just on round one, looking at each teams’ needs and depth charts intensely, looking at scheme fits, and picking them one by one in order (no skipping ahead!). The next day, I did rounds two and three. The final day was an exhausting rounds four through seven. Everything was done without prior knowledge of who would be picked next so I could not set myself up, so to speak.
Alright, that’s enough blabbering. Let’s get on with this!
Round 1
|Cleveland (1-15)
|Myles Garrett, EDGE, TAMU
|San Francisco (2-14)
|Marshon Lattimore, CB, OSU
|Chicago (3-13)
|Mitch Trubisky, QB, UNC
|Jacksonville (3-13)
|OJ Howard, TE, Alabama
|Tennessee – from Los Angeles Rams (4-12)
|Malik Hooker, S, OSU
|New York Jets (5-11)
|Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU
|Los Angeles Chargers (5-11)
|Jamal Adams, S, LSU
|Carolina (6-10)
|Solomon Thomas, EDGE/DT, Stanford
|Cincinnati (6-9-1)
|Reuben Foster, ILB, Alabama
|Buffalo (7-9)
|Jonathan Allen, DT, Alabama
|New Orleans (7-9)
|Corey Davis, WR, W. Mich
|Cleveland – from Philadelphia (7-9)
|Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
|Arizona (7-8-1)
|Mike Williams, WR, Clemson
|Philadelphia – from Minnesota (8-8)
|Christian McCaffery, RB, Stanford
|Indianapolis (8-8)
|Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin
|Baltimore (8-8)
|Garrett Bolles, OT, Utah
|Washington (8-7-1)
|John Ross, WR, UW
|Tennessee (9-7)
|Forrest Lamp, OL, WKU
|Tampa Bay (9-7)
|Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama
|Denver (9-7)
|David Njoku, TE, Miami
|Detroit* (9-7)
|Haason Reddick, OLB, Temple
|Miami* (10-6)
|Derek Barnett, D,E Tenn
|New York Giants* (11-5)
|Dalvin Cook, RB, FSU
|Oakland* (12-4)
|Quincy Wilson, CB, UF
|Houston* (9-7)
|Malik McDowell, DE, MSU
|Seattle* (10-5-1)
|Cam Robinson, OL, Alabama
|Kansas City* (12-4)
|Charles Harris, EDGE, Mizzou
|Dallas* (13-3)
|Takkarist McKinley, EDGE, UCLA
|Green Bay* (10-6)
|TJ Watt, ILB/EDGE, Wisconsin
|Pittsburgh* (11-5)
|Jabrill Peppers, SS/LB, Michigan
|Atlanta* (11-5)
|Evan Engram, TE, MSU
|New Orleans – from New England* (14-2)
|TreDavious White, CB, LSU
Round 2
|Cleveland (1-15)
|Zack Cunningham, ILB, Vanderbilt
|San Francisco (2-14)
|Deshone Kizer, QB, ND
|Jacksonville (3-13)
|Jarrad Davis, ILB, Florida
|Chicago (3-13)
|Fabian Moreau, CB, UCLA
|Los Angeles Rams (4-12)
|Bucky Hodges, TE, VT
|Los Angeles Chargers (5-11)
|Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan
|New York Jets (5-11)
|Carl Lawson, EDGE, Auburn
|Carolina (6-10)
|Alvin Kamara, RB, Tenn
|Cincinnati (6-9-1)
|Tim Williams, EDGE, Alabama
|New Orleans (7-9)
|Obi Melifonwu, S, Conn
|Philadelphia (7-9)
|Cordrea Tankersley, CB, Clemson
|Buffalo (7-9)
|Teez Tabor, CB, UF
|Arizona (7-8-1)
|Pat Mahomes II, QB, TTU
|Indianapolis (8-8)
|Caleb Brantley, DL, UF
|Baltimore (8-8)
|Ethan Pocic, OC, LSU
|Minnesota (8-8)
|Dan Feeney, OG, Indiana
|Washington (8-7-1)
|Budda Baker, FS, UW
|Tampa Bay (9-7)
|Joe Mixon, RB, Oklahoma
|Denver (9-7)
|Dion Dawkins, OL, Temple
|Cleveland – from Tennessee (9-7)
|Gareon Conley, CB, OSU
|Detroit* (9-7)
|Tarell Basham, EDGE, Ohio
|Miami* (10-6)
|Desmond King, S, Iowa
|New York Giants* (11-5)
|Taylor Moton, OL, W. Mich
|Oakland* (12-4)
|Raekwon McMillan, LB, OSU
|Houston* (9-7)
|Adam Shaheen, TE, Ashland
|Seattle* (10-5-1)
|Curtis Samuel, WR, OSU
|Kansas City* (12-4)
|Zay Jones, WR, ECU
|Dallas* (13-3)
|Ahkello Witherspoon, CB, Colorado
|Green Bay* (10-6)
|Kevin King, CB, Washington
|Pittsburgh* (11-5)
|Adoree Jackson, CB, USC
|Atlanta* (11-5)
|Dorian Johnson, OG, Pitt
|Carolina – from New England* (14-2)
|Roderick Johnson, OT, FSU
Round 3
|Cleveland (1-15)
|Cooper Kupp, WR, EW
|San Francisco (2-14)
|Tanoh Kpassagnon, DE, Villanova
|Chicago (3-13)
|Derek Rivers, EDGE, Youngstown St
|Jacksonville (3-13)
|Antonio Garcia, OT, Troy
|Los Angeles Rams (4-12)
|Jordan Willis, EDGE, KSU
|New York Jets (5-11)
|JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, USC
|Los Angeles Chargers (5-11)
|Pat Elfein, OL, OSU
|New England – from Carolina (6-10)
|Chris Wormley, DT, Michigan
|Cincinnati (6-9-1)
|ArDarius Stewart, WR, Alabama
|Philadelphia (7-9)
|Larry Ogunjobi, DT, Charlotte
|Buffalo (7-9)
|Carlos Henderson, WR, La Tech
|New Orleans (7-9)
|Ryan Anderson, EDGE, Alabama
|Arizona (7-8-1)
|Dalvin Tomlinson, NT, Alabama
|Baltimore (8-8)
|Jake Butt, TE, Michigan
|Minnesota (8-8)
|Duke Riley, LB, LSU
|Indianapolis (8-8)
|Gerald Everett, TE, So. Alabama
|Washington (8-7-1)
|Davis Webb, QB, Cal
|Denver (9-7)
|Carlos Watkins, DT, Clemson
|Tennessee (9-7)
|Tyus Bowser, EDGE, Houston
|Tampa Bay (9-7)
|Montravious Adams, DT, Auburn
|Detroit* (9-7)
|Jordan Leggett, TE, Clemson
|Minnesota – from Miami* (10-6)
|Chris Godwin, WR, PSU
|New York Giants* (11-5)
|Sidney Jones, CB, UW
|Oakland* (12-4)
|Vincent Taylor, DT, OK St
|Houston* (9-7)
|Rasul Douglas, CB, WVU
|Seattle* (10-5-1)
|Alex Anzalone, OLB, UF
|Kansas City* (12-4)
|D’Onta Foreman, RB, Texas
|Dallas* (13-3)
|Eddie Jackson, SS, Alabama
|Green Bay* (10-6)
|Nico Siragusa, OG, SDSU
|Pittsburgh* (11-5)
|Demarcus Walker, DE, FSU
|Atlanta* (11-5)
|Jaleel Johnson, DT, Iowa
|New England* (14-2)
|Josh Jones, S, NC State
|Miami (compensatory)
|Zach Banner, OT, USC
|Carolina (compensatory)
|Chidobie Awuzie, CB, Colorado
|Baltimore (compensatory)
|Carroll Phillips, EDGE, Illinois
|Tennessee – from Los Angeles Rams (compensatory)
|Taywan Taylor, WR, WKU
|Denver (compensatory)
|Samaje Perine, RB, Oklahoma
|Seattle (compensatory)
|Danny Isidora, OG, Miami
|New Orleans – from New England via …
