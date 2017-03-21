News Archives

Full seven-round mock draft: Invictus makes every pick

March 21st, 2017
Every year, I’ve churned out my annual 250+ pick mock draft. This year is no different. Is this an exercise in futility? You bet. Do I think this is actually going to happen? Probably not, especially given the fact that I do not project trades into this behemoth of an undertaking.

So why do it? Well, for one, it forces us to look at who the Giants select relative to everybody else. It forces us to learn the weaknesses and strengths of each team. It would behoove us to look at what every other team needs and the types of players they may target. It’s difficult to project a “Giants only seven-rounder” because you don’t really know if the other players will be available when the Giants pick. So I think this really enriches our understanding of the draft in general. The best part about this, is now, if you disagree with on one or some or all (a near certainty!), you can come up with who you’d prefer instead.

A disclaimer. I’ve been able to watch (to some degree) almost everybody listed here up through the end of the fourth round. My knowledge of these players in general started to wane closer to the end of the fifth. Does that make the sixth and seventh round choices useless? I don’t think so. I won’t insult your intelligence by telling you that I’ve watched every single prospect I’ve mocked here. That’s impossible. I will, however, say that I spent a great deal of time reading up on reports done by other trusted names in the draft business. Lance Zierlein at NFL.com, Dane Brugler and CBSSports, NFLDraftScout, Great Blue North and a few others gave me the resources to complete the end of this. I have seen every single NYG pick in this mock.

Methodology: I simulated this like an actual draft. I completed this over three days. The first day I focused just on round one, looking at each teams’ needs and depth charts intensely, looking at scheme fits, and picking them one by one in order (no skipping ahead!). The next day, I did rounds two and three. The final day was an exhausting rounds four through seven. Everything was done without prior knowledge of who would be picked next so I could not set myself up, so to speak.

Alright, that’s enough blabbering. Let’s get on with this!

Round 1
Cleveland (1-15)Myles Garrett, EDGE, TAMU
San Francisco (2-14)Marshon Lattimore, CB, OSU
Chicago (3-13)Mitch Trubisky, QB, UNC
Jacksonville (3-13)OJ Howard, TE, Alabama
Tennessee – from Los Angeles Rams (4-12)Malik Hooker,  S, OSU
New York Jets (5-11)Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU
Los Angeles Chargers (5-11)Jamal Adams, S, LSU
Carolina (6-10)Solomon Thomas, EDGE/DT, Stanford
Cincinnati (6-9-1)Reuben Foster, ILB, Alabama
Buffalo (7-9)Jonathan Allen, DT, Alabama
New Orleans (7-9)Corey Davis, WR, W. Mich
Cleveland – from Philadelphia (7-9)Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
Arizona (7-8-1) Mike Williams, WR, Clemson
Philadelphia – from Minnesota (8-8)Christian McCaffery, RB, Stanford
Indianapolis (8-8)Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin
Baltimore (8-8)Garrett Bolles, OT, Utah
Washington (8-7-1)John Ross, WR, UW
Tennessee (9-7)Forrest Lamp, OL, WKU
Tampa Bay (9-7)Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama
Denver (9-7)David Njoku, TE, Miami
Detroit* (9-7)Haason Reddick, OLB, Temple
Miami* (10-6)Derek Barnett, D,E Tenn
New York Giants* (11-5)Dalvin Cook, RB, FSU
Oakland* (12-4) Quincy Wilson, CB, UF
Houston* (9-7)Malik McDowell, DE, MSU
Seattle* (10-5-1)Cam Robinson, OL, Alabama
Kansas City* (12-4)Charles Harris, EDGE, Mizzou
Dallas* (13-3)Takkarist McKinley, EDGE, UCLA
Green Bay* (10-6)TJ Watt, ILB/EDGE, Wisconsin
Pittsburgh* (11-5)Jabrill Peppers, SS/LB, Michigan
Atlanta* (11-5)Evan Engram, TE, MSU
New Orleans – from New England* (14-2)TreDavious White, CB, LSU


Round 2

Cleveland (1-15)Zack Cunningham, ILB, Vanderbilt
San Francisco (2-14)Deshone Kizer, QB, ND
Jacksonville (3-13)Jarrad Davis, ILB, Florida
Chicago (3-13)Fabian Moreau, CB, UCLA
Los Angeles Rams (4-12) Bucky Hodges, TE, VT
Los Angeles Chargers (5-11)Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan
New York Jets (5-11)Carl Lawson, EDGE, Auburn
Carolina (6-10)Alvin Kamara, RB, Tenn
Cincinnati (6-9-1)Tim Williams, EDGE, Alabama
New Orleans (7-9) Obi Melifonwu, S, Conn
Philadelphia (7-9) Cordrea Tankersley, CB, Clemson
Buffalo (7-9)Teez Tabor, CB, UF
Arizona (7-8-1)Pat Mahomes II, QB, TTU
Indianapolis (8-8)Caleb Brantley, DL, UF
Baltimore (8-8)Ethan Pocic, OC, LSU
Minnesota (8-8)Dan Feeney, OG, Indiana
Washington (8-7-1)Budda Baker, FS, UW
Tampa Bay (9-7)Joe Mixon, RB, Oklahoma
Denver (9-7) Dion Dawkins, OL, Temple
Cleveland – from Tennessee (9-7)Gareon Conley, CB, OSU
Detroit* (9-7)Tarell Basham, EDGE, Ohio
Miami* (10-6)Desmond King, S, Iowa
New York Giants* (11-5)Taylor Moton, OL, W. Mich
Oakland* (12-4)Raekwon McMillan, LB, OSU
Houston* (9-7)Adam Shaheen, TE, Ashland
Seattle* (10-5-1)Curtis Samuel, WR, OSU
Kansas City* (12-4)Zay Jones, WR, ECU
Dallas* (13-3)Ahkello Witherspoon, CB, Colorado
Green Bay* (10-6) Kevin King, CB, Washington
Pittsburgh* (11-5)Adoree Jackson, CB, USC
Atlanta* (11-5)Dorian Johnson, OG, Pitt
Carolina – from New England* (14-2)Roderick Johnson, OT, FSU


Round 3

Cleveland (1-15)Cooper Kupp, WR, EW
San Francisco (2-14)Tanoh Kpassagnon, DE, Villanova
Chicago (3-13)Derek Rivers, EDGE, Youngstown St
Jacksonville (3-13)Antonio Garcia, OT, Troy
Los Angeles Rams (4-12) Jordan Willis, EDGE, KSU
New York Jets (5-11)JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, USC
Los Angeles Chargers (5-11)Pat Elfein, OL, OSU
New England – from Carolina (6-10)Chris Wormley, DT, Michigan
Cincinnati (6-9-1)ArDarius Stewart, WR, Alabama
Philadelphia (7-9)Larry Ogunjobi, DT, Charlotte
Buffalo (7-9)Carlos Henderson, WR, La Tech
New Orleans (7-9)Ryan Anderson, EDGE, Alabama
Arizona (7-8-1)Dalvin Tomlinson, NT, Alabama
Baltimore (8-8)Jake Butt, TE, Michigan
Minnesota (8-8)Duke Riley, LB, LSU
Indianapolis (8-8)Gerald Everett, TE, So. Alabama
Washington (8-7-1) Davis Webb, QB, Cal
Denver (9-7)Carlos Watkins, DT, Clemson
Tennessee (9-7) Tyus Bowser, EDGE, Houston
Tampa Bay (9-7)Montravious Adams, DT, Auburn
Detroit* (9-7) Jordan Leggett, TE, Clemson
Minnesota – from Miami* (10-6)Chris Godwin, WR, PSU
New York Giants* (11-5)Sidney Jones, CB, UW
Oakland* (12-4) Vincent Taylor, DT, OK St
Houston* (9-7)Rasul Douglas, CB, WVU
Seattle* (10-5-1)Alex Anzalone, OLB, UF
Kansas City* (12-4)D’Onta Foreman, RB, Texas
Dallas* (13-3) Eddie Jackson, SS, Alabama
Green Bay* (10-6)Nico Siragusa, OG, SDSU
Pittsburgh* (11-5)Demarcus Walker, DE, FSU
Atlanta* (11-5)Jaleel Johnson, DT, Iowa
New England* (14-2) Josh Jones, S, NC State
Miami (compensatory)Zach Banner, OT, USC
Carolina (compensatory)Chidobie Awuzie, CB, Colorado
Baltimore (compensatory)Carroll Phillips, EDGE, Illinois
Tennessee – from Los Angeles Rams (compensatory)Taywan Taylor, WR, WKU
Denver (compensatory)Samaje Perine, RB, Oklahoma
Seattle (compensatory)Danny Isidora, OG, Miami
New Orleans – from New England via …

