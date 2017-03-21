Full seven-round mock draft: Invictus makes every pick

Every year, I’ve churned out my annual 250+ pick mock draft. This year is no different. Is this an exercise in futility? You bet. Do I think this is actually going to happen? Probably not, especially given the fact that I do not project trades into this behemoth of an undertaking.

So why do it? Well, for one, it forces us to look at who the Giants select relative to everybody else. It forces us to learn the weaknesses and strengths of each team. It would behoove us to look at what every other team needs and the types of players they may target. It’s difficult to project a “Giants only seven-rounder” because you don’t really know if the other players will be available when the Giants pick. So I think this really enriches our understanding of the draft in general. The best part about this, is now, if you disagree with on one or some or all (a near certainty!), you can come up with who you’d prefer instead.

A disclaimer. I’ve been able to watch (to some degree) almost everybody listed here up through the end of the fourth round. My knowledge of these players in general started to wane closer to the end of the fifth. Does that make the sixth and seventh round choices useless? I don’t think so. I won’t insult your intelligence by telling you that I’ve watched every single prospect I’ve mocked here. That’s impossible. I will, however, say that I spent a great deal of time reading up on reports done by other trusted names in the draft business. Lance Zierlein at NFL.com, Dane Brugler and CBSSports, NFLDraftScout, Great Blue North and a few others gave me the resources to complete the end of this. I have seen every single NYG pick in this mock.

Methodology: I simulated this like an actual draft. I completed this over three days. The first day I focused just on round one, looking at each teams’ needs and depth charts intensely, looking at scheme fits, and picking them one by one in order (no skipping ahead!). The next day, I did rounds two and three. The final day was an exhausting rounds four through seven. Everything was done without prior knowledge of who would be picked next so I could not set myself up, so to speak.

Alright, that’s enough blabbering. Let’s get on with this!

Round 1

Cleveland (1-15) Myles Garrett, EDGE, TAMU San Francisco (2-14) Marshon Lattimore, CB, OSU Chicago (3-13) Mitch Trubisky, QB, UNC Jacksonville (3-13) OJ Howard, TE, Alabama Tennessee – from Los Angeles Rams (4-12) Malik Hooker, S, OSU New York Jets (5-11) Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU Los Angeles Chargers (5-11) Jamal Adams, S, LSU Carolina (6-10) Solomon Thomas, EDGE/DT, Stanford Cincinnati (6-9-1) Reuben Foster, ILB, Alabama Buffalo (7-9) Jonathan Allen, DT, Alabama New Orleans (7-9) Corey Davis, WR, W. Mich Cleveland – from Philadelphia (7-9) Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson Arizona (7-8-1) Mike Williams, WR, Clemson Philadelphia – from Minnesota (8-8) Christian McCaffery, RB, Stanford Indianapolis (8-8) Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin Baltimore (8-8) Garrett Bolles, OT, Utah Washington (8-7-1) John Ross, WR, UW Tennessee (9-7) Forrest Lamp, OL, WKU Tampa Bay (9-7) Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama Denver (9-7) David Njoku, TE, Miami Detroit* (9-7) Haason Reddick, OLB, Temple Miami* (10-6) Derek Barnett, D,E Tenn New York Giants* (11-5) Dalvin Cook, RB, FSU Oakland* (12-4) Quincy Wilson, CB, UF Houston* (9-7) Malik McDowell, DE, MSU Seattle* (10-5-1) Cam Robinson, OL, Alabama Kansas City* (12-4) Charles Harris, EDGE, Mizzou Dallas* (13-3) Takkarist McKinley, EDGE, UCLA Green Bay* (10-6) TJ Watt, ILB/EDGE, Wisconsin Pittsburgh* (11-5) Jabrill Peppers, SS/LB, Michigan Atlanta* (11-5) Evan Engram, TE, MSU New Orleans – from New England* (14-2) TreDavious White, CB, LSU



Round 2

Cleveland (1-15) Zack Cunningham, ILB, Vanderbilt San Francisco (2-14) Deshone Kizer, QB, ND Jacksonville (3-13) Jarrad Davis, ILB, Florida Chicago (3-13) Fabian Moreau, CB, UCLA Los Angeles Rams (4-12) Bucky Hodges, TE, VT Los Angeles Chargers (5-11) Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan New York Jets (5-11) Carl Lawson, EDGE, Auburn Carolina (6-10) Alvin Kamara, RB, Tenn Cincinnati (6-9-1) Tim Williams, EDGE, Alabama New Orleans (7-9) Obi Melifonwu, S, Conn Philadelphia (7-9) Cordrea Tankersley, CB, Clemson Buffalo (7-9) Teez Tabor, CB, UF Arizona (7-8-1) Pat Mahomes II, QB, TTU Indianapolis (8-8) Caleb Brantley, DL, UF Baltimore (8-8) Ethan Pocic, OC, LSU Minnesota (8-8) Dan Feeney, OG, Indiana Washington (8-7-1) Budda Baker, FS, UW Tampa Bay (9-7) Joe Mixon, RB, Oklahoma Denver (9-7) Dion Dawkins, OL, Temple Cleveland – from Tennessee (9-7) Gareon Conley, CB, OSU Detroit* (9-7) Tarell Basham, EDGE, Ohio Miami* (10-6) Desmond King, S, Iowa New York Giants* (11-5) Taylor Moton, OL, W. Mich Oakland* (12-4) Raekwon McMillan, LB, OSU Houston* (9-7) Adam Shaheen, TE, Ashland Seattle* (10-5-1) Curtis Samuel, WR, OSU Kansas City* (12-4) Zay Jones, WR, ECU Dallas* (13-3) Ahkello Witherspoon, CB, Colorado Green Bay* (10-6) Kevin King, CB, Washington Pittsburgh* (11-5) Adoree Jackson, CB, USC Atlanta* (11-5) Dorian Johnson, OG, Pitt Carolina – from New England* (14-2) Roderick Johnson, OT, FSU



Round 3