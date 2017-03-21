Forum Post: Who’s your RB to complement Perkins?

Obviously Blount would be nice and AP without his past would be nice, outside of that there are limited options out there. I expect the Giants to wait until after the draft. It might end up as follows:

Perkins, Darwka forming the 1-2 punch with Vereen as the 3rd down back. Then throw in a rookie. That rookie could either take Darkwas spot or be inactive like Perkins was …

