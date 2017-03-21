Forum Post: Raanan: Hankins next? Optimism increasing in recent days

In comment 13401061 aquidneck said:

Quote:

In comment 13401023 jcn56 said:

Quote:

Regardless of the year he’d have here, I don’t think he comes out with stats worthy of a big extension. If he goes elsewhere, he risks doing poorly and making squat.

My only question is whether the Giants give him what they offered initially, and whether they regret that now in light of the market response.

Really?

Giants would create some …

Read Original Post at

http://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=550687#new_tab



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.